Netanyahu arrives at Hadassah Hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived Monday evening at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. His office said he was undergoing dental treatment.
In July 2023, Netanyahu was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center after feeling unwell. His office said at the time that he had complained of dizziness after spending time at the Sea of Galilee during the heat of the day, and that the initial assessment was dehydration. About a week later, he underwent a procedure at Sheba to implant a pacemaker, following an abnormal indication from a cardiac monitoring device implanted in his body that pointed to a conduction disorder. The procedure was performed under sedation, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin filled in for him at the time.
Netanyahu has since undergone several other medical procedures while serving as prime minister: hernia surgery at Hadassah, surgery to remove an enlarged prostate in December 2024 and a colonoscopy described as “routine” in May 2025.
In April, his annual health report revealed that Netanyahu had also undergone focused radiation treatment after a tiny cancerous tumor was discovered in his prostate — information that was not published in real time. Netanyahu said at the time that he delayed releasing the information by two months “so as not to allow the terror regime in Iran to spread more false propaganda against Israel.”