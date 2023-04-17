Remembering Or Eshkar: Boston Marathon pays tribute to Israeli terror victim

Monday saw Boston hold the 127th edition of its world-famous marathon, and the whole city celebrated the upcoming event all throughout the weekend, along with a memorial for the victims of the deadly Boston Marathon bombing that occurred ten years ago on April 15, 2013.
Despite the painful memories associated with the sports event, the family of Or Eshkar was granted the privilege of receiving their son's participation kit from city hall. Or was critically wounded when a Palestinian terrorist shot him and his friends in Tel Aviv and he later succumbed to his wounds.
The Israeli consulate in Boston received an application last week on behalf of the late Eshkar's friends, who were seeking to obtain the race kit he was supposed to use in the Boston Marathon. Eshkar had been preparing for the race for a long time, and had registered and even booked flights and hotels before his untimely death.
Thanks to the efforts of consulate staff in coordination with marathon organizers and municipal officials, the Eshkar family will receive Or's race kit in the coming days.
During the main ceremony commemorating the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, held last weekend, Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy were introduced to Or Eshkar's tragic story for the first time. Moved by his story, they expressed a desire to honor his memory.
Deputy Consul General in Boston, Irit Yahans, was also moved by the gesture, saying: "While Or will not be able to participate in this year's marathon, we feel honored to have been able to help him cross the finish line in spirit. By sharing his story and love for sports, we hope to keep his memory alive."