B-2 bombers deployed to Pacific as Iran warns US against joining strikes

Six U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri en route to Guam, Fox News reported Saturday, citing flight tracking data and air traffic control communications.

The B-2 bombers are the only aircraft capable of carrying the bunker-busting GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. This weapon is considered the only one capable of penetrating Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility. Though Fordow is believed to be buried up to 90 meters deep—beyond the GBU-57’s estimated 60-meter penetration—multiple successive strikes may still render it vulnerable. Each B-2 can carry two such bombs.

2 View gallery US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any U.S. participation in attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites would be “extremely dangerous for everyone.” Speaking at an Islamic Cooperation conference in Istanbul, Araghchi said Tehran will not return to nuclear negotiations with Washington as long as the war with Israel continues. “We cannot negotiate with the U.S. while our cities are being bombed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched fresh strikes on military infrastructure in southwestern Iran. The pro-Iranian Iraqi militia-affiliated Sabereen News Agency reported Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Shib crossing on the Iran-Iraq border, on the Iranian side. The opposition channel Iran International reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Karbala base in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, was also struck.

2 View gallery Israeli strike targets Al-Shib crossing on the Iranian side of the Iran-Iraq border

Since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion over a week ago, the IAF has carried out more than 1,000 strike missions using hundreds of aircraft and bombs to destroy missile storage and launch sites across Iran. Israel says the strikes have pushed Iran’s launch capabilities east and southward, away from the western part of the country.

Israeli military officials say daily sorties are aimed at “deepening operational success and preventing Iran from regaining access to launch sites.” In addition to manned airstrikes, Israeli drones have destroyed dozens of ballistic missile launchers and killed numerous operatives. "These strikes have created panic among Iranian troops, who have been seen abandoning launch trucks,” said an Israeli military source. The Air Force estimates that over 200 surface-to-surface missile launchers have been neutralized.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Brig. Gen. A., commander of Hatzerim Airbase, said: “We’re targeting enemy missiles, storage sites, launchers and personnel—reducing the volume of fire directed at Israel.”

Footage of drone interceptions launched from Iran toward Israel, and of a strike on a truck carrying a UAV launcher in Iran ( Video: IDF )

The IAF added that it intercepted about 40 drones launched from Iran overnight, bringing the total number of UAVs downed since the start of the operation to more than 470—with a 99% interception success rate.

It also reported that, guided by Military Intelligence, Israeli aircraft struck a dual-barreled UAV launcher in Isfahan prepared for immediate launch toward Israeli territory.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that at least 430 people have been killed and 3,500 wounded in the Islamic Republic since the beginning of the campaign.