Israeli Air Force attacks UAV, weapons depots in Iran | Live updates

Iran claims to have begun launching drones toward Israel, the AFP news agency shortly after midnight on Saturday night.
The IDF continues to strike at the Iranian UAV array. According to the IDF, on Saturday night the Israeli Air Force began attacking unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) depots and a weapons depot in southwestern Iran, in the Bandar Abbas area. Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that Iranian air defense systems were activated in Shiraz, Kermanshah and Sanandaj.
Four sources told Reuters that, in the absence of American intervention, Israel is likely to attack the nuclear facility at Fordow alone, and the likelihood of this is increasing every day. Two of the sources noted that the air superiority that Israel has achieved would help in this, but such an operation would still be dangerous. It was also reported that the Israeli position was clarified in a conversation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir with senior U.S. administration officials.
According to the report, Israel feels that there is limited time to carry out the attack due to the high cost of the war, and one source said that “I don’t think they will wait much longer.” Two of the sources said that Israel may try to cause severe damage to the facility rather than destroy it completely.
In another scenario, according to one of the sources, the Air Force would attack Fordow with a series of bunker-busting munitions, similar to the attack in which Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was killed, in an attempt to penetrate the underground site. After such an attack, Israel would conduct a raid using special ground forces.
The nuclear reactor in Dimona in southern Israel could be a "legitimate target" for Iran if the war continues to escalate, an Iranian official told Al Jazeera on Saturday evening. He claimed that "our attacks against Israeli targets are very effective, the Israeli military keeps this a secret. We have more advanced missiles than those we have used so far and there is no doubt that we will use them. The Revolutionary Guards have precise information about Israel's stock of interceptor missiles. The forces are planning their attacks to empty its stock of interceptor missiles."
He added that the "U.S. joining Israel's side means that the war will reach regional proportions. Attacking American bases in the region is easier than attacking deep inside Israel."
After the end of Shabbat in Israel, IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effi Defrin issued a statement, announcing that "an Air Force aircraft attacked three Iranian F-14 fighter jets in the heart of the country." He said that the IDF is "damaging all missile production components and preventing the Iranian army from restoring its strategic capabilities."
"At the same time, our forces are deepening the damage to the launch capabilities of the firing systems. The missile launch capabilities they have today are far from the capabilities they had when we embarked on the operation," Defrin said, adding that "in the past week, more than 1,000 drones have been launched toward Israeli territory. In addition to defensive operations, the Air Force is thwarting the chain of command of the drone command."
The IDF spokesperson announced that, following a situational assessment, the Home Front Command's defense policy remains unchanged and in effect until Monday at 8 p.m. Preparations are being made for the possibility that, starting Monday, exceptions may be added for certain areas to allow special education and kindergartens only. This is conditional on the ability to enter a standard protected space within the required time when an alert is sounded.
The New York Times reported that, alongside the deployment of B-2 bombers, additional U.S. fighter jets including F-22, F-16 and F-35 models, were transferred from Europe to bases in the Middle East. These fighter jets could escort the B-2 bombers if they strike Fordow, or defend American bases and forces in the region in case of retaliatory attacks from Iran.
Iran’s air defense systems were activated Saturday in several cities, including Qom, Tehran, Isfahan and Bandar Abbas, state media reported. The Paris-based AFP news agency also documented “loud explosions” in central and northern Tehran.