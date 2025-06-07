'Be strong, wait for Daddy’: After over 600 days, Nattapong Pinata’s family’s hopes come to tragic end

Pintaa, a Thai farm worker, was kidnapped alive from Kibbutz Nir Oz during Oct. 7 massacre; his wife, Narissara, and their 9-year-old son, Weerapat, waited anxiously, clinging to hope that he might still be alive