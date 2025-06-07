'Be strong, wait for Daddy’: After over 600 days, Nattapong Pinata’s family’s hopes come to tragic end

For more than 600 days, Natthapong Pintaa’s wife told their young son to stay strong and wait for his father’s return from Gaza. This weekend, that hope came to a heartbreaking end.
Pintaa, a 36-year-old Thai farm worker, was kidnapped alive from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led assault on southern Israel. His wife, Narissara, and their 9-year-old son, Weerapat, had waited anxiously in Thailand, clinging to hope that he might still be alive.
“I told my son to be strong—‘Let’s wait for Daddy,’” Narissara said earlier this year. “He asked, ‘How much longer?’ I told him, maybe next Saturday.”
On Saturday, Israeli officials informed the family that Pintaa had been murdered in captivity months earlier. His body was recovered in Rafah in a special military operation based on intelligence from a captured militant and was identified at Israel’s forensic institute.
Pintaa had traveled to Israel in 2022, seeking higher wages to support his family in the rural Nakhon Phanom region of northern Thailand. He was working in agriculture when he was abducted along with several colleagues. Eleven other Thai workers were killed in the same attack.
At the time of his disappearance, Pintaa was believed to be held by the Al-Mujahideen Brigades, an extremist jihadist group that has also been linked to the murders of Israeli hostages Gadi Haggai, Judi Weinstein and the Bibas family.
The family had raised their hopes in January, when five Thai hostages were released in a temporary cease-fire deal. But Pintaa was not among them. “My son asked, ‘What’s going on, Mom?’” Narissara recalled.
Kibbutz workers described Pintaa as a dedicated employee who always had a smile and a willingness to help. “He left a mark on everyone who knew him,” the kibbutz said in a statement.
As of Saturday, 55 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 confirmed alive. Four are foreign nationals. Two other Thai citizens, Sonthisak Rinthalak and Sontiya Oukkarasri, have been declared dead.
Israel’s Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch visited the Thai Embassy in Herzliya to personally inform diplomats and help deliver the news to Pintaa’s family. Preparations are underway to return his remains to Thailand.
“Together with all citizens of Israel, we send our condolences to Natthapong’s family and to the Thai people,” Hirsch said in a statement. “We will not rest until all our hostages—living and deceased—are brought home.”