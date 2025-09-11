Kibbutz Magen fought alone to repel heavily armed Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, IDF probe shows

Residents of Kibbutz Magen in southern Israel fought alone to repel a Hamas attack on October 7, an IDF investigation has revealed, preventing what may have been a much larger massacre in the community.

The battle lasted roughly three and a half hours without any military reinforcements on site, highlighting flaws in IDF deployment in the western Negev that day. Around 30 terrorists participated in the attack, about 10 of whom were killed. Two members of the kibbutz’s quick-response unit, Avi Fleisher and Ofir Mordechai Yaron, were killed in the fighting. Military reinforcements arrived only after the battle had ended.

2 View gallery Area around Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 seen from Kibbutz Magen ( Photo: Dekel Agami )

The IDF investigation, recently presented to kibbutz members, showed that the kibbutz’s perimeter fence had been breached on October 7, leaving the settlement exposed. Magen is part of the “Parsa” settlements—a cluster named for a side road off Route 232—and includes Kibbutzim Nir Oz and Nirim . These communities were left particularly vulnerable because most reinforcements sent to the Gaza periphery that morning became stuck further north, primarily in Sderot and surrounding areas, and in Eshkol and Ofakim.

Heroism of quick-response unit

The battle was led entirely by Magen’s quick-response unit, which was highly trained and well-equipped. Its commander, Chief of Security Baruch Cohen, repeatedly entered the line of fire both inside and outside the kibbutz. Cohen’s vehicle was hit by RPGs and he was severely wounded. Members of the unit repelled most of the infiltration either outside or within the kibbutz perimeter.

By 6:30 a.m., according to the IDF investigation, a member of the quick-response unit identified incoming Hamas convoys advancing toward Magen along a nearby road. He reported the sightings to his comrades, who were armed and positioned at a relatively elevated point in the kibbutz, using weaponry and gear accumulated over years.

Cohen divided the kibbutz into sectors and within minutes fighting broke out. Of the roughly 30 terrorists who stormed Magen, about 20 breached the perimeter but were either repelled or killed near the fence. The investigation noted that Cohen “built defensive positions and expanded fortifications to prepare for the day of reckoning.” The attack ended around midday and only then did the first IDF forces arrive.

Two nearby outposts intended to protect Magen and neighboring communities were also heavily attacked. Soldiers there, some of whom were killed or kidnapped to Gaza, fought for their lives. Eleven soldiers in the outpost near Magen were killed. Some attackers retreated approximately four kilometers back to Khan Yunis.

Attackers well-organized and heavily armed

“The invading Hamas unit came from the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis, armed with dozens of weapons, communications devices and casualty evacuation capabilities,” the IDF report stated. “The terrorists operated in an organized manner according to their command structure. Around 150 terrorists passed near Magen that day, continuing on to other areas in the region.”

Following the presentation of the investigation, Kibbutz Magen released a statement praising the courage of its residents and the professional handling of the investigation by the IDF.

2 View gallery Baruch Cohen ( Photo: Oded Cirmea )

“Presenting the IDF investigation of the events of October 7 to the Magen community is a necessary step in our long and complex process of communal recovery and a significant step toward rebuilding trust with the army and state institutions. We are grateful to the IDF for a thorough and professional investigation and for presenting it to the community with sensitivity and courage. The military representatives openly acknowledged the failures of October 7, answered difficult questions and committed to ensuring that lessons learned will guide future operations.

"On October 7, our community members fought alone with courage, repelling Hamas terrorists who entered the kibbutz with the intent to carry out a horrific massacre and kidnappings and in doing so saved Magen. On that day we lost two members of our quick-response unit—Avi Fleisher and Ofir Mordechai Yaron. Magen will continue to support their families forever. Our mutual responsibility, the foundation of our society, was most evident during this complex period. The battle for Magen, the evacuation, the return home and the community’s recovery efforts stand as enduring testimony to our resilience.

"Magen is an integral part of the Gaza envelope community. Our hearts beat with our neighbors, in grief over loss, gratitude for what remains and hope for a better future here in our shared home. The rehabilitation of Magen and the region are intertwined. We know that the revival of our community, the Gaza periphery and Israel as a whole depends first and foremost on the return of all hostages to their homes.