Israel seeks US guarantees on freedom of action in Gaza ahead of UN vote

Israel is seeking a side letter of understandings from the Trump administration to accompany a forthcoming United Nations Security Council resolution on the future of the Gaza Strip, according to three Israeli officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

Israel is seeking a side letter of understandings from the Trump administration to accompany a forthcoming United Nations Security Council resolution on the future of the Gaza Strip, according to three Israeli officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

Israel is seeking a side letter of understandings from the Trump administration to accompany a forthcoming United Nations Security Council resolution on the future of the Gaza Strip, according to three Israeli officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

The proposed resolution is expected to outline the demilitarization of Gaza and establish a mandate for an international stabilization force that would be deployed in the territory. Israeli officials are pressing Washington for written assurances on Israel’s freedom of action under the resolution, which is

The proposed resolution is expected to outline the demilitarization of Gaza and establish a mandate for an international stabilization force that would be deployed in the territory. Israeli officials are pressing Washington for written assurances on Israel’s freedom of action under the resolution, which is