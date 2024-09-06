Hamas posts clip of slain hostage pleading for a deal





Hersh Goldberg-Polin in Hamas video





A video clip of murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin was released with the permission of his family late on Thursday, shows the young man pleading for his family to stay strong. "I know you are doing everything you can to bring me home," he says in the clip filmed and posted by Hamas in its psychological warfare. "Keep fighting for me and I hope to be home soon. Don't stop. I love you."

Hirsh along with five other hostages were executed by Hamas last week. They're bodies were discovered by troops in a tunnel in Rafah and returned to Israel. Hersh was laid to rest in Jerusalem.

3 View gallery Hersh Goldberg-Polin on a Hamas released video

When the clip was filmed is unclear and he is likely saying what Hamas dictated for him, at least in part. In the first part of the clip, he introduces himself. "Hello, my name is Hersh Goldberg-Polin I was born in Berkley, California and currently live in Jerusalem, Israel. I am a dual citizen of the United States of American and Israel. I turned 23 four days before I was abducted from the party at Re'im on October 7," Hersh is seen saying.

"Since arriving in Gaza I have survived with almost no medical care, little food and little water. I can't remember the last time I saw sunlight or breathed fresh air and worst of all my own country Israel is trying to bomb me non-stop so they don't have to take responsibility and make a deal for their mistake and for leaving me behind."

3 View gallery Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Almog Sarusi

Hersh appeals to U.S. President Joe Biden who has maintained close contact with his family, in his efforts to secure the release of the hostages, and especially those who are American citizens. "I'm asking you Mr. President Biden and Antony Blinken and all my fellow American citizens to do what you can to stop the war, stop the madness and bring me home now," he says to the camera.

"We are in the midst of the seven-day Jewish mourning period after burying our son Hersh (of blessed memory) on Monday. Earlier tonight, Hamas released a new video of him, taken while he was being held hostage in the tunnels underneath Gaza," his family said in a statement.

"This must serve as an immediate wake-up call to the world to take action today to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages before it is too late. No other family should go through what our family (and the families of the other recently executed hostages) have endured."

3 View gallery Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin at their son, Hersh;s funeral ( Photo: Jonathan Zindel )

Hersh became the face of the hostages' ordeal, especially in the United States. His parents Jon and Rachel spoke at the Democratic National Convention last month pleading for his release. "We love you. Stay strong, Survive," Rachel called out to him there as she had done every time she spoke publicly.

Hamas also recently released clips of Eden Yerushalmi and Karmel Gat asking for a hostage release deal to be made. They were shot in the head at close range and found alongside the bodies of Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov and Almog Sarusi.