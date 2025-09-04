IDF reveals 12 Houthi ministers, officials killed in Yemen strike; fate of military leadership 'unknown'

The IDF said Thursday that an Israeli airstrike in Sanaa last week killed 12 senior Houthi officials, while the fate of the Yemeni rebel group's chief military commander and defense minister remains unknown.
In a statement, IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said the strike targeted a military facility used by the Houthis’ top command, accusing the group of embedding military operations in civilian infrastructure. He said those killed included military figures and government ministers involved in directing attacks against Israel.
Defrin said an estimated $1.5 billion has been diverted to military buildup and terror operations at the expense of Yemen’s civilian population. He also noted the Houthis’ ongoing operations in the Red Sea, aimed at disrupting international commercial shipping and undermining freedom of navigation, with broad economic consequences. The IDF described the Houthis as a key proxy of Iran, which provides funding and weapons for attacks against Israel and other countries.
Earlier Thursday, Houthi media broadcast a statement in the name of the rebels' Supreme Political Council President Mahdi al-Mashat and other leaders commemorating the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. According to the statement, Yemen “will not change its steadfast stance on national issues and its support for our brothers in Gaza, no matter the cost.”
A mass funeral was held Monday in Sanaa for Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahwi and several ministers killed in the strike. At least 11 coffins were seen lined up at Al-Sabeen Square, where crowds shouted “Death to Israel!” during the ceremony. The square is the site of weekly Houthi demonstrations against Israel and in support of Gaza. The Iran-backed group has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and targeted commercial ships in the Red Sea.
New Houthi Prime Minister Mohammed Miftah offered condolences to the families of the slain ministers, praising their work to restructure the government and vowing the group will not retreat in its support for Gaza.
Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the Yemeni street anticipates a broad response to the Israeli strike, potentially targeting “critical enemy sites.” Sources said the Houthis' targets could expand to include homes and offices of senior officials.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility Monday for an attack on a “Zionist oil ship” in the northern Red Sea, asserting a ballistic missile strike. Reports indicated the vessel, Israeli-owned but sailing under a Liberian flag, was unharmed and continued to its destination.
Yemeni opposition news site Defense Line reported that the Houthis are withholding information on the fate of Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security Jalal al-Ruwishan, al-Aatifi and al-Ghamari, and that the fate of other ministers remains unclear.
The London-based Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported widespread “confusion and panic” among Houthi leaders after the Israeli strike. Several officials, including Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Abdul Karim al-Houthi, Abu Ali al-Hakim and Ahmad Hamed, have been missing for days. Eyewitnesses said convoys carrying families and Houthi supervisors left central and northern Sanaa.
A source close to Houthi decision-making told Asharq Al-Awsat that commanders were instructed to leave their posts and homes in Sanaa and relocate to the country's north, avoiding government buildings and public locations that could be targeted.