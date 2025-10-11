Ceasefire implementation plan: 4,200 aid trucks weekly, immediate Gaza reconstruction

In the same 24-hour period that Israeli troops withdrew from the Gaza Strip—and Hamas terrorists quickly redeployed—the Qatari network Al Jazeera claimed it had obtained a detailed document outlining the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war.
According to the report, which published portions of the alleged document, the plan details Israel’s withdrawal procedures, the entry of humanitarian aid, reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the release of Palestinian prisoners and the timetable for releasing Israeli hostages.
Al Jazeera reported that according to the document, Hamas is required to release all living hostages, as well as the bodies of those killed, between Sunday and Monday at 6 a.m. “The transfer process will take place without any celebrations or media appearances,” the document states.
However, the document was written before the Israeli government delayed approval of the deal by several hours, pushing the final deadline for Hamas to hand over the hostages to Monday at noon.
The report adds that as the war ends and Israeli forces begin a gradual withdrawal from Gaza, “Hamas will provide information on all living hostages and transfer them all,” including those held by other factions inside the enclave.
The document specifies that humanitarian aid will enter Gaza immediately after the signing of the agreement. According to Al Jazeera, “at least 600 trucks” carrying humanitarian supplies and goods for the private sector will enter the Strip each day, along with 50 trucks carrying fuel and gas. The weekly total, it said, will be no fewer than 4,200 trucks.
Responsibility for receiving and distributing the aid will rest with United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organizations, the report said.
Alongside the aid deliveries, reconstruction work is set to begin across the Gaza Strip. “Repairs will be made to water and sewage lines, and the renovation of hospitals, bakeries and roads will commence,” the document says.
The Rafah border crossing will reopen in accordance with the agreement, and construction of camps in Gaza will expand “to house the displaced and provide living conditions.”
Israeli officials estimate that Hamas will release all hostages by Monday but have been preparing since the beginning of the IDF withdrawal—when the 72-hour window opened—for the possibility that the release might happen sooner.
“It could happen at any point from now on,” a senior Israeli official said. “Hamas must complete the release within 72 hours, by Monday at noon. All systems are fully prepared for an earlier release, but we have no indication that they will move it up.”
The official added that Israel demanded Hamas release all 20 living hostages in a single phase. “We are also preparing for the possibility that they may not comply and will release them in several phases—but within 72 hours,” the official said.
“We have assessments regarding the medical condition of the hostages who will be returned, and all preparations are in the hands of the relevant authorities,” the official added.