Gaza cease-fire holds as hostage talks stall—what’s next?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security assessment on Saturday, two weeks after the last release of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity, which marked the end of the first phase of the cease-fire agreement in Gaza.
Negotiations for the release of the remaining hostages remain stalled, despite U.S. President Donald Trump expressing optimism late Friday that a new agreement could be reached, calling the situation "complicated."
The cease-fire continues despite Netanyahu’s earlier pledge that it would not hold if additional hostages were not freed. Israeli officials warn that Hamas has used the lull in fighting to strengthen its grip on Gaza, replenish its supplies and prepare for renewed conflict.
Netanyahu announced on March 1 that he was halting humanitarian aid to Gaza after 33 Israeli captives were released, saying that if Hamas continued to reject the hostage release plan proposed by Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, there would be further consequences. During the 42 days of the cease-fire's first phase, more than 25,000 aid trucks, including 50 carrying fuel and gas, entered Gaza. Israeli officials estimate Hamas now has enough supplies to last at least four months.
Security officials say Hamas has used the truce to reorganize and reinforce its control over Gaza’s civilian population. “They are preparing just as we are,” one official said. “We've closed the borders, but we haven't destroyed their supply storage.”
Hamas is still holding 59 Israeli hostages, with 24 confirmed to be alive—though that number may be lower. The latest proposal under discussion in Qatar, led by Witkoff, would see up to five hostages released in exchange for a 50-day truce.