Israel targeted Iran's EMP, hydrogen bomb programs in 12-day war, report

The Iranians were studying an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon that could cripple Israel electronically, David Ignatius of the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing Israeli and American sources.
He said the 12-day offensive last month included attacks on the EMP program and its efforts to produce a hydrogen bomb, in addition to targeting Iran's nuclear program and setting it back years. Ignatius said Israel wanted to block the unconventional weapons programs that were developed by Iran.
An Israeli official told the Post that the assassination of senior Iranian scientists thwarted the development of EMP and stopped plans to develop a hydrogen bomb that were already underway.
Israeli and American sources said most of Iran's first and second tier of physicists were killed in the first hours of the operation, followed by the targeting of the senior scientists in the nuclear program. Officials in Israel believe this massive loss of knowledge could act as a deterrent to the next generation of Iranian scientists who may fear involvement in what has become a deadly and dangerous endeavor.
"Israeli attacks destroyed logistical foundations of the program, including its headquarters, archives, laboratories and testing equipment," an Israeli source told the paper.
Israel no longer considers Iran to be a threshold nuclear state, a source told the Washington Post. According to the report, after targeting Iran's programs of mass destruction, Israel intended to end the offensive by toppling the Iranian regime, but at that point, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire.
Ignatius said Israel was surprised by the larger-than-expected arsenal of solid-fuel missiles, which are harder to target in flight, causing considerable damage and casualties in Israel during the 12-day war.