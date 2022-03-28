Israel goes after local IS supporters

Police and security forces were to launch a wide spread operation to identify and detain supporters of the Islamic State in the Arab sector.

As in the murderous killing spree in Be'er Sheva last week , Sunday's terror attack in Hadera was carried out by Israeli citizens.

Stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva and a the shooting attack in Hadera

The terrorists who opened fire in Hadera killing two Border Police officers and wounding others, were cousins, residents of Umm al Fahm, one of whom was convicted in 2016 of attempting to join the Islamic State fighters, while the terrorist in the Be'er Sheva attack served a four year prison term for the same offence.

CCTV footage of the Sunday attack showed the two men fire multiple rounds and calmly replacing magazines to fire more, mimic ISIS style operations. They wore cloths with the image of "the punisher," a Marvel character, imprinted on the back.

The terrorists during their attack in Hadera on Sunday

After illegal weapons were prevalent in the Arab sector, the terrorists likely had no difficulty to obtain weapons to carry out their attack.

The Shin Bet and the police are expected to conduct arrests of ISIS supporters in the coming days fearing copy cat attacks that could be carried out by sleeper cells.

Some suspects may be arrested and held under administrative detention which would be implemented if no direct evidence of imminent intentions to attack, is found.

Such detentions are rarely used in cases involving citizens, unlike with West Bank Palestinians. Security forces are likely to request court orders before administrative detentions are made.

Security officials say they estimate up to dozens of ISIS sympathizers among Israeli Arab citizens, some have actively attempted or even succeeded in traveling to Syria or Iraq to join the Islamic State fighters in the past decade.

A dagger recovered among the weapons in possession of the terrorists who carried out a deadly attack in Hadera on Sunday ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

Initial security assessments indicate there was no direct contact between the perpetrator of the deadly killing spree in Be'er Sheva last week and the terrorists who carried out the attack in Hadera on Sunday.

Police said the two terrorists who were killed by Border Police officers on Sunday, had body armor and an array of weapons that indicated they were prepared for an extensive attack that likely included hostage taking as well.

The men had automatic rifles, knives and additional magazines with hundreds of bullets stolen from IDF bases. Only the quick action by the Border Police fighters prevented a mass casualty event.

Weapons recovered from terrorists shot dead after their deadly attack in Hadera on Sunday ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

The police were expected to tighten restrictions on those IS supporters who had served prison terms in the past.

But officials said the difficulty faced by intelligence forces, was to locate lone wolfs or small cells operating under the radar.

A brother of one of the terrorists who carried out Sunday's Hadera attack was a member of the police force, posted to central Israel.

He was described by officers as an excellent member of the force and was said to be in shock following the attack.















