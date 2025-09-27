Israel eliminates Hamas terrorist who killed police commando Arnon Zamora in Gaza hostage rescue

The IDF and Shin Bet said Saturday they eliminated Hamas terrorist Mohammed Ahmad Yousef al-Jamal, who fatally shot elite Yamam commando Chief Inspector Arnon Zmora during “Operation Arnon,” the June 8, 2024, mission that rescued four hostages held in central Gaza.
According to the statement, al-Jamal was the terrorist who killed Zamora during the assault on a building where the hostages were held. He was also one of the guards keeping watch over the hostages—Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv—who were freed in the raid.
Alongside al-Jamal, Hamas terrorist Sari Idris Mohammed al-Akrab—who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 terror attack and was considered close to al-Jamal—was also killed. The agencies said the operation followed precise intelligence on their location.
“The Shin Bet and the IDF will continue to act forcefully against those who took part in the murderous massacre of Oct. 7,” the statement said.
Zamora, 36, was killed while leading his unit in the raid. He lived in Sde David near Sderot and left behind his wife, Michal, two children, his parents, two sisters and a brother. His name was given to the rescue mission in his honor.
Meanwhile, the IDF said troops from the 188th Brigade have been operating in Gaza City in recent weeks to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure above and below ground while establishing operational control in the area.
Soldiers spotted several terrorists attempting to bury explosives while hiding under blankets. The Israeli Air Force carried out a precise strike, killing the cell.