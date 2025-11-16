IDF troops fire at UNIFIL force in Lebanon after mistaking them for terrorists

Israel Defense Forces troops fired warning shots Sunday at UNIFIL soldiers, the United Nations peacekeeping force , after mistakenly identifying them as suspects in southern Lebanon. The IDF spokesperson clarified that "no deliberate fire was directed toward UNIFIL soldiers," and stated that "the matter is being handled through official military liaison channels."

According to the IDF statement, "two suspects were identified in the El Hamames area in southern Lebanon. The troops subsequently fired warning shots, and the suspects distanced themselves. No injuries were reported. After a review, it was determined that the suspects were UN soldiers who were conducting a patrol in the area and were classified as suspects due to poor weather conditions. The incident is under examination."

2 View gallery UNIFIL vehicles in southern Lebanon ( Photo: Rabih Daher / AFP )

UNIFIL released its own statement following the incident: "This morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired on UNIFIL peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near a position Israel has established in Lebanese territory. Heavy machine gun rounds hit approximately five meters from the peacekeepers, who were on foot and had to take shelter in the terrain. Peacekeepers asked for the IDF to stop firing through UNIFIL’s liaison channels. They were able to leave safely thirty minutes later, when the Merkava tank withdrew inside the IDF position. Fortunately, no one was injured."

The UN force added: "This represents a serious violation of Security Council resolution 1701. Yet again, we call on the IDF to cease any aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers, who are working to support the return to the stability that both Israel and Lebanon say they seek.."

The Lebanese Army also responded to the incident, blaming Israel. "The Israeli enemy continues to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty, creating instability in the country and hindering the full deployment of the army in the south," it said in a statement. "The latest attack targeted a UNIFIL patrol. The Army Command confirms it is coordinating with friendly nations to put an end to the Israeli enemy’s ongoing violations, which require immediate action and represent a dangerous escalation."

2 View gallery Building a wall on the Lebanese border ( Photo: Shir Torem/Reuters )

On Saturday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun instructed Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji to order the Lebanese delegation at the United Nations to file an "urgent complaint" with the Security Council against Israel, due to the construction of a wall in southern Lebanon that crosses the Blue Line . The Lebanese Presidency stated that Aoun requested UN reports on the matter be attached to the complaint.