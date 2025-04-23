Rumors of Hezbollah's collapse are premature: IDF strikes key figures in southern Lebanon

In recent days, there has been a focus on

targeted strikes in Lebanon's southern region

. Among those eliminated was Hassan Ali Nasser, the deputy commander of Hezbollah's Unit 4400, who was involved in smuggling weapons and funds into Lebanon in cooperation with Iranian elements. On Tuesday,

Hassan Izzat Mohammed Atwi

, a senior figure in the Islamic Jama'a organization linked to Hamas in Lebanon, was also killed. Atwi had planned attacks against Israel and was involved in rocket launches. Additionally, the IDF

struck several rocket launchers and Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh