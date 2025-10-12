3 Qatari diplomats killed in Egypt crash en route to Gaza ceasefire signing

Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash in Egypt, Egyptian state television channel Al Qahera NEWS reported late Saturday.
The victims were accompanying Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani in Sharm el-Sheikh, where negotiations between Israel and Hamas had been taking place. Qatar’s embassy in Egypt later confirmed the report.
According to the broadcaster, the accident occurred about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Sharm el-Sheikh when the diplomats’ vehicle, carrying members of the emir’s office, overturned. A local Egyptian driver was also in the car.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry identified the victims as Saud bin Thamer Al Thani, Abdullah Ghanem Al-Khayarin and Hassan Jaber Al-Jaber. Two others—Abdullah Issa Al-Kuwari and Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Buainain—were injured and are being treated in Sharm el-Sheikh. The bodies and the injured will be flown back to Qatar on a Qatari aircraft later Sunday, officials said. The Qatari Embassy expressed gratitude to Egyptian authorities for their cooperation and assistance in handling the incident.
Medical officials told the Associated Press that the diplomats were part of the Qatari delegation’s protocol team and had been on their way to a ceremony marking a Gaza ceasefire agreement, hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Sharm el-Sheikh. Alongside the event, an international conference on Gaza’s reconstruction is also scheduled to take place.
El-Sissi invited representatives from Muslim-majority countries, led by Qatar and Egypt, as well as several Western leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer said he would attend and “pay tribute to President Trump for his contribution to this achievement.”
Qatar’s Al Araby channel reported that presidents or foreign ministers from Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Germany, France, Britain and Italy were invited to the event. The same outlet said U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday morning, address the Knesset and meet with families of hostages before flying to Sharm el-Sheikh to meet with el-Sissi and attend the ceasefire signing ceremony.
El-Sissi’s office said in a statement that the international summit will be called “The Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit” and will take place Monday afternoon. “The summit will be co-chaired by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and U.S. President Donald Trump, with participation from leaders of more than 20 countries. The summit aims to end the war in Gaza, strengthen efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East and open a new chapter of regional security,” the statement said. “This summit reflects President Trump’s vision for achieving peace in the region and his ongoing efforts to end conflicts around the world.”