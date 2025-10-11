'Shortest visit in history': Schedule for Trump's under-4-hour stay in Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive in Israel on Monday, on the eve of the Simchat Torah holiday, for a very short visit of a few hours — which will take place simultaneously with or immediately after the arrival of the hostages in the country . At present, his visit to Israel will last only three hours and 40 minutes.

According to the emerging schedule, which has not yet been finalized and may still change, Air Force One will land at Ben Gurion Airport at 9:20 a.m. Because of the short visit, there will be a very limited ceremony at Ben Gurion with no speeches and no anthems — only a red carpet, flag bearers, honorary salutes and handshakes.

Trump will be greeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, the U.S. ambassadors to Israel, the Israeli ambassadors to the U.S. and their spouses. Ministers will not be invited and no full senior delegation will be present.

From Ben Gurion Trump will go immediately to the Knesset in his famous "Beast" limousine , on Highway 1 (Jerusalem–Tel Aviv), which will be closed to traffic in both directions. In advance of the visit, the U.S. military flew heavy equipment by cargo plane, including Trump’s limousine and the vehicles that will accompany it.

The U.S. president is expected to arrive at the Knesset at 10:10 a.m., enter through the Knesset members’ entrance and sign the visitors’ book in the lobby. Trump will meet with Netanyahu and Herzog in the prime minister’s office at the Knesset, and afterward the three will meet with families of hostages in the Chagall State Hall in the Knesset compound, adjacent to the plenary chamber.

It was examined whether Trump could meet the hostages who will be released, but it was clarified that this is not possible for medical reasons — among other things because they will almost certainly be in a heightened state of excitement and some will be traumatized.

At 11:00 a.m., Trump is scheduled to speak in the Knesset plenum, and from there he will likely travel directly to Ben Gurion Airport and will not stop to refresh at the King David Hotel, where two floors have been reserved for him. It is also likely that he will not stop at the Western Wall. However, changes are still possible and the final timetable will be closed only on Sunday.

From Ben Gurion Airport the president will depart at 1:00 p.m. straight to Egypt, where he will participate in a historic summit attended by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Arab leaders and European leaders who will discuss the day after in the Gaza Strip. Israel was not invited to the event, where a symbolic signing of a war-ending agreement will take place. Among the European presidents expected to participate in the summit are: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

'Arrive at least 4 hours before departure'

Meanwhile, the Israel Airports Authority is preparing for Trump’s visit and is recommending that travelers on Monday come to Ben Gurion Airport by Israel Railways. Due to security arrangements, major traffic disruptions are expected on the roads leading to the airport, from 6:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. The trains will run an enhanced service during the day.

The Airports Authority also says the public is asked to arrive at Ben Gurion at least four hours before their scheduled departure time, plan their route in advance and follow the instructions of the airlines, timetables and notices of the Airports Authority on its website and in the media.

All international flights scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 from 8:00 a.m. until the end of the day will instead depart from Terminal 3. As for flights to and from Ramon Airport, significant changes and cancellations of some flights are expected.