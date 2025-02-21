Netanyahu pledges Hamas 'pay full price' for failing to return Shiri Bibas

Prime minister accuses terror group of transferring body of a Gazan woman; despite violation, Saturday exchange to take place as planned

Itamar Eichner, Yoav Zitun|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday condemned Hamas for returning the body of an unidentified woman instead of that of Shiri Bibas, the mother of two young boys whose remains were identified late Thursday night.
Hours after Israeli authorities confirmed the identities of Oded Lifshitz and brothers Kfir and Ariel Bibas, Netanyahu accused Hamas of transfering a Gazan woman’s body instead of Shiri’s. He did not comment on her fate.
2 View gallery
לונדון בריטניהלונדון בריטניה
(Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
"The State of Israel bows its head in mourning for two small children, innocent babies, brothers—Ariel and Kfir Bibas—and for Oded Lifshitz, one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz," Netanyahu said. "All three were brutally murdered in Hamas captivity during the first weeks of the war. The cruelty of Hamas monsters knows no bounds.
Netanyahu accused Hamas of acting with "unimaginable cynicism" by failing to return Shiri Bibas alongside her sons. "Instead, they placed the body of a Gazan woman in the coffin," he said.
The prime minister pledged to work "resolutely" to bring Shiri home, "along with all our hostages—both the living and the fallen."
2 View gallery
לונדון בריטניהלונדון בריטניה
(Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
His remarks came a day before six Israeli hostages were expected to be released in a new round of negotiations. They include Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, along with four hostages classified as ill or wounded—Omer Wenkert, Elia Cohen, Tal Shahem, and Omer Shem Tov. Netanyahu warned that Israel would make Hamas "pay the full price" for what he called a violation of the agreement.
"The sacred memory of Oded Lifshitz and of Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be forever enshrined in the heart of the nation," he said. "May God avenge their blood. And we will remember them."
The military confirmed that the identification of Kfir and Ariel Bibas was swift and conclusive. “We can say with certainty that they were murdered in a brutal manner, a fact supported by intelligence,” the IDF said.
Officials emphasized that Israel would make sure the world knows “the baby and the child were murdered based on solid intelligence, not just forensic examination. Jund al-Sham, an extremist Salafi group, held the Bibas family, and their murder took place in November 2023.”
