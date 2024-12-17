850 Syria without Assad

Turkey amasses force on Syrian border for 'immanent' assault on Kurds

American officials say Ankara is set to launch offensive against US-backed Kurdish territories in country in a bid to shape Syria's future; Trump calls Erdogan a 'smart guy'

Senior U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Turkey and allied militias are amassing forces along the Syrian border, raising concerns that Ankara was planning a large-scale invasion of the country’s Kurdish-held territory backed by the United States.
The forces include militias and Turkish commanders in civilian clothing, along with significant artillery units concentrated near Kobani, a key Kurdish city in Syria close to the Turkish border.
Turkish bombardment of Kobani
According to the officials — one of whom noted that an “immanent” Turkish assault could take place — within hours or days, the troop buildup began after the fall of Bashar Assad's regime in early December.
The current buildup resembles Turkey's preparations for its 2019 incursion into northeastern Syria. " We are focused on it and pressing for restraint," one U.S. official said.
In a press conference held on Monday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addressed the turmoil in Syria, saying that the rebels who overthrew Assad's regime were "controlled" by Turkey.
Syirans celebrating Bashar Assad's fall
Trump, who had previously declared that the U.S. should avoid involvement in Syria, signaled his intent to maintain minimal engagement in the newly established rebel-led country. He also praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who reportedly supported the rebels’ surprise offensive and is now working to strengthen Turkey’s influence in the new Damascus regime.
"Nobody knows who the other side is, but I do!," Trump said, likely referring to the widespread uncertainty about the true nature of the jihadist Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham rebels, whose leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, (formerly Abu Mohammed al-Golani), is currently attempting to present a more moderate image to the West.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
(Photo: Janos Kummer, GettyImages)
"Nobody knows who will rule in the final. I believe it is Turkey. Turkey is very smart, he (Erdogan) is a very smart guy and he’s very tough. Turkey did an unfriendly takeover without a lot of lives being lost,” Trump added, stressing that Turkey would now be a key player in shaping Syria's future.
