Iranian president says Israel tried 'to assassinate' him during war: 'God decides who lives and who dies'

Carlson, the most influential MAGA-aligned media figure outside the White House, argued in his daily newsletter that fears over an Iranian bomb were unfounded. He warned that conflict with the Islamic Republic would be a “deep betrayal” of Trump’s base and could mark the end of his second term. “What happens now will define Donald Trump’s presidency,” he wrote. “U.S. support for Israel must end. Let Israel conduct its military affairs on its own. If Israel wants to fight this war, it has every right to do so. It’s a sovereign country. But not with American backing.”