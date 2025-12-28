Secret visits and preparations for Houthi attacks: Behind the scenes of the talks with Somaliland

Contacts toward Israel’s recognition of Somaliland were conducted discreetly for many months. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, the Mossad and former national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi led the dialogue, sent joint teams for visits and hosted Somaliland’s leaders several times. Hanegbi chaired final discussions with the participation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who approved the move in October.

Israel and Somaliland jointly drafted the declaration, waiting to release it at the right moment. Somaliland asked for time to prepare, citing the need to brace for potential hostile moves by the Houthis in Yemen, their neighbors to the north. Only recently did they complete those preparations, paving the way for mutual recognition.

3 View gallery Somaliland President President Abdirahman Abdullahi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photos: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO, Dr. Mohamed Hagi )

Saar also revealed Saturday night that Somaliland’s president paid a secret visit to Israel last summer, meeting Netanyahu, Saar, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Mossad chief Dedi Barnea. Saar published a photo of himself with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

‘From Somaliland’s location, everything becomes clear’

Since Israel announced recognition of Somaliland, a wave of condemnations has swept the Arab world. Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and even Iran, issued statements opposing Israel’s move and expressing support for Somalia and its sovereignty.

A senior Israeli political source addressed the rationale behind the recognition, saying: “Look at their strategic location and you’ll understand everything.” On the Arab condemnations, the source added: “They are all high-minded when it comes to Palestine and efforts to recognize a Palestinian state. Here, when there is a state that emerged from terrorism and from a desire to destroy another people, they object,” the source charged. “But recognizing Palestinians who seek Israel’s destruction, that’s fine.”

Celebrations in Somaliland included an Israeli flag

Notably, the United Arab Emirates, a partner in the Abraham Accords, did not condemn Israe l. That is no coincidence. In recent years, reports have said the UAE has been developing ties with Somaliland, even without formal recognition. The UAE operates a military base in the port city of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden coast, approved by Somaliland’s parliament in 2017.

According to international reports, the base has assisted the UAE’s operations in Yemen. Berbera lies about 250 kilometers south of Yemen, giving the Emirati presence significant strategic value. Reports say the base includes a runway, with a deep-water port under construction. The runway is four kilometers long, allowing heavy aircraft and fighter jets to land. Satellite images on Google Maps show hangars, aircraft parking areas and hardened shelters near the strip.

3 View gallery UAE operates a military base in the port city of Berbera ( Photo: Google Maps )

At the same time, the UAE appears to be playing a dual game. In August, it was reported that UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shakhboot bin Nahyan met Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to discuss expanding cooperation in various fields. Bin Nahyan visited Mogadishu, and in March the Somali president traveled to the UAE to meet President Mohammed bin Zayed. They discussed “ways to enhance cooperation in various areas, particularly efforts to achieve development and stability in Somalia.”

Somaliland’s president revealed in May that U.S. military officials, including “the most senior officer in the Horn of Africa,” had visited Somaliland over the past year. He added that another delegation was expected, even as President Donald Trump reportedly asked overnight what Somaliland wa s.

“It’s a matter of time, not if but when, and who will lead the recognition of Somaliland,” President Abdirahman Abdullahi told Britain’s The Guardian. In August, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz urged Trump to recognize Somaliland, noting it is an ally of Israel and has expressed support for the Abraham Accords.

3 View gallery Gideon Saar meets the president of Somaliland

In an interview Saturday night with the New York Post, Trump appeared to distance himself somewhat from Israel’s move and openly expressed skepticism. “Does anyone really know what Somaliland is?” he asked.