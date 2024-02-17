IDF identifies reservist as second victim of Friday's terrorist shooting

Sergeant First Class (res.) Ori Yaish, 27, from Modi'in salin by terrorist gunfire in southern Israel on Friday; yeshiva student Yishai Gartner also killed in attack; four others wounded

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
IDF
Reservists
Terror
shooting
Soldier
The IDF reported Saturday evening that Sergeant First Class (res.) Ori Yaish, 27, from Modi'in, a 16th Brigade soldier, was killed in the terrorist shooting attack in southern Israel the day before.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Yeshiva student Yishai Gartner, 23, from the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Modi'in Illit, also lost his life in the attack. Four others were wounded, including a 16-year-old in critical condition and two others in serious condition.
1 View gallery
רס״ל (מיל׳) אורי יעיש ז"ל רס״ל (מיל׳) אורי יעיש ז"ל
Sergeant First Class (res.) Ori Yaish
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
An IDF reservist who was at the scene engaged and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Fadi Jamjoum, a Palestinian resident from East Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""