IDF identifies reservist as second victim of Friday's terrorist shooting

The IDF reported Saturday evening that Sergeant First Class (res.) Ori Yaish, 27, from Modi'in, a 16th Brigade soldier, was killed in the terrorist shooting attack in southern Israel the day before.
Yeshiva student Yishai Gartner, 23, from the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Modi'in Illit, also lost his life in the attack. Four others were wounded, including a 16-year-old in critical condition and two others in serious condition.
An IDF reservist who was at the scene engaged and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Fadi Jamjoum, a Palestinian resident from East Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp.