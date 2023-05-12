Victim of Tunisia synagogue shooting attack laid to rest in Israel

Funeral of Aviel Haddad in Israel ( Video: Meshi Ben-Ami )

Aviel Haddad , who was killed in an attack near a synagogue in Tunisia Tuesday alongside his cousin Ben Haddad, was laid to rest on Friday in Israel.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Other stories:

After his mother passed away three years ago, Haddad decided to make Aliyah. Due to guidelines by the IDF Home Front Command and the ongoing Operation Shield and Arrow , hundreds of mourners attended the funeral.

3 View gallery Aviel Haddad's funeral in Israel ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )

"He and his cousin were as close as brothers,” Haddad’s friends said. "He was a pillar of support to his family, someone who would always smile, his loss is grave.”

We thought he’d return from Jerba after he was married, but it didn’t happen,” Aviel's father-in-law said. "Thanks to him being there the lives of people within the synagogue were saved. God took him as a sacrifice."

"Aviel was someone you couldn’t describe, he was like a father to me," Lylach Haddad, Aviel’s cousin, said. "He would take my sister to the hospital when she was sick and never gave up on her. His mother passed away three years ago and he became the head of the house. What’s left now that he’s gone?”

3 View gallery Aviel Haddad's funeral in Israel ( Photo: Haim Hornstein )

“I was there when heard the gunfire,” she added. “At first, we thought it was explosions, and police officers told us that it was just a dispute between two other officers just so we wouldn’t panic.”

“My cousins were probably the first who were killed, but we only realized that later. It was very hard for us to return their bodies to be buried in Israel. Such a disaster could have been avoided." She added.

"The Jewish community in Tunisia is deeply rooted in authentic Judaism. They’re familiar with the area and never experienced something like this," Aviel’s family members said.

3 View gallery Aviel Haddad's funeral ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )