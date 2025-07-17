Netanyahu's flexibility in hostage talks 'part of election campaign strategy,' sources say

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured close associates that Israel’s negotiation team will remain in Doha until a hostage deal is reached, sources familiar with the talks said Thursday.
The discussions, involving Israeli and Hamas representatives, are ongoing with progress on several issues, although significant gaps remain. Netanyahu has shown notable flexibility on the contentious issue of the maps outlining the withdrawal of IDF forces from certain areas in the Gaza Strip, sources said, including reportedly dropping Israel’s demand to maintain a presence in the Morag Corridor after a ceasefire.
Israeli officials confirmed reports in Arab media that agreements or near-agreements had been reached on some withdrawal map details.
Negotiators are now addressing the sensitive issue of how many and who will be the terrorists released in a possible deal. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has yet to decide whether to travel to Doha, indicating talks may continue for several more days before his direct involvement.
Sources also said the recent exit of the Shas party from Netanyahu's coalition, turning it into a minority government, has increased the likelihood of a hostage deal. “Netanyahu has little to lose. He’s effectively campaigning and needs to be seen as a hero saving Israel and securing the hostages’ release,” one source said.
However, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed strong opposition to a deal, saying, “It’s a huge mistake to make a deal with them now. I support bringing Hamas to its knees. A deal would give Hamas breathing room to recover.”
Qatar’s Al-Araby channel reported Wednesday on a new round of ceasefire talks in Doha, with Israel expected to submit revised withdrawal maps to mediators. Hamas insists on a full Israeli withdrawal to positions held before March 2, rejecting Israel’s concessions as insufficient.
Senior Israeli officials described the negotiations as difficult but promising. “The chances of a deal are greater than the chances of no deal,” a senior Security Cabinet member said. Another official added, “Netanyahu has made significant concessions, and we are very close to an agreement.”
First published: 20:06, 07.17.25