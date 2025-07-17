IDF kills 3 senior Hamas terrorists who took part in October 7 massacre

Military says among those targeted was a deputy battalion commander in Jabaliya; strike is part of ongoing efforts to target those responsible for the assault

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza
Jabaliya
Hamas
Gaza Strip
October 7
Israeli forces killed three senior Hamas operatives who Israel says took part in the Oct. 7 cross-border assault that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, the IDF said Thursday.
The IDF and Shin Bet security agency said they targeted and killed Iyad Nasr, deputy commander of Hamas’ Jabaliya Battalion, in a strike on July 10.
IDF strikes in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
According to the IDF, Nasr infiltrated Israel during the October 7 attack, was wounded earlier in the war, and later returned to command operations in the Jabaliya area. In recent weeks, according to the IDF, he directed attacks on Israeli forces, including against the army’s 162nd Division.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The military said two other Hamas operatives were also killed in the strike. They were identified as Hasan Mahmoud Muhammad Mar‘i, commander of the group’s Central Jabaliya Company, and Muhammad Zaki Shamadeh Hamad, deputy commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion.
1 View gallery
GazaGaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
All three men are accused by Israel of participating in the October 7 attack, in which thousands of Hamas-led terrorists stormed into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 hostages.
The IDF said operations against those involved in the October 7 assault would continue.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""