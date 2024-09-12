West Bank terrorism flares up amid fear of high holiday escalation

Tragedy struck Wednesday morning when IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Geri Gideon Hanghal was killed in a truck ramming attack near Beit El , marking the third deadly incident in just 11 days, claiming seven Israeli lives in total. The West Bank has been simmering, with escalating tensions flaring across various regions.

2 View gallery Staff Sgt. Geri Gideon Hanghal ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit, AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg )

The assailant, 58-year-old Hayil Dif Allah, drove a gas tanker with Palestinian Authority license plates, charging toward an IDF unit during an operation, before violently colliding with a bus stop. Hanghal, a 24-year-old soldier from Nof HaGalil serving as part of the Kfir Brigade, was critically injured. Soldiers on scene, alongside an armed civilian, swiftly neutralized the attacker, a resident of the Palestinian village Rafat near Ramallah.

Authorities quickly ruled out the possibility that the truck was rigged with explosives. Firefighters isolated the tanker carrying hazardous materials. In the wake of the attack, IDF and Border Police forces moved into Rafat to map the assailant's home for potential demolition.

Earlier this week, cargo terminal workers Yuri Birnbaum,65, Yohanan Shchori,61, and Adrian Podsmeser, 57 were killed in a shooting by Jordanian terrorist Maher Al-Jazi at the Allenby Crossing . The Jordanian truck driver opened fire at close range before being taken down by border security personnel.

These brutal assaults came just a week after a deadly attack at the Tarqumiyah checkpoint, where three security personnel were killed. The assailant fired from a passing vehicle on Route 35 north of Hebron, prompting a manhunt that ended with the attacker, Mohannad Al-Assaouda, being killed by an anti-tank missile after being located near Hebron.

These events follow the foiling of a double car bombing in the Gush Etzion area and the discovery of another car bomb near Atarot.

Right as the Allenby Crossing attack was happening

In light of these attacks, West Bank council leaders urgently called on IDF to restrict Palestinian movement on local roads. "As long as Palestinians move freely, the next attack is just a matter of time. We must be proactive, not reactive," urged Shai Alon, head of the Beit El Council.

Fear of escalation ahead of the holidays

Security officials have long warned of the potential for widespread escalation in the West Bank, fearing signs of an intifada, mass disturbances and a surge in popular terrorism. Attention is focused on three critical areas: First, numerous warnings of severe attacks, particularly from the northern West Bank, where IDF operations have been ongoing for over 10 days, resulting in the elimination of around 70 terrorists and the seizure of dozens of weapons. This includes a foiled bombing in Tel Aviv , raising concerns of a more organized terror infrastructure.

Second, the spread of terrorism from the north to other West Bank areas, particularly Hebron, underlined by recent car bombings and the attack near Tarqumiyah by assailants from Hebron. Security forces highlight a significant Hamas presence in Hebron that could escalate the situation if activated.

A senior security official noted: "Every night we thwart attacks; IDF and Shin Bet have prevented many since the year began. We identify external efforts to increase attacks, and we are intensifying counter-terror operations."

Third, and against the backdrop of the Allenby Crossing attack, the entire eastern border is under scrutiny. The IDF fears the potential impact of the attack on young Jordanians and Palestinians in the northern West Bank, given Hamas and Iran's efforts to escalate their activities in Jordan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit to the Jordan Valley, emphasized the importance of securing Israel's eastern border. "We are in a multi-front battle. We must secure our eastern border with Jordan, a border of peace, but challenges are mounting," he said. Cooperation with Jordan is crucial to preventing the smuggling of terrorists and weapons into the West Bank and Israeli cities.

2 View gallery Terrorists in Jenin after IDF has left the area

Another troubling phenomenon is the videos of armed terrorists in refugee camps, which create a perception of victory. Security forces are criticized for not neutralizing these armed figures, who focus on spreading fear and fostering a narrative of defiance.

Continued operations: 8 killed from the air

IDF operations in the West Bank have included significant aerial strikes. On Wednesday, Palestinian reports confirmed two airstrikes, killing eight. Among those killed was Imad al-Din Shahadeh, 28, a member of the Tulkarm Battalion of Islamic Jihad, alongside two other terrorists.

On Thursday morning, five terrorists were eliminated in an airstrike in Tubas. IDF reported that operations continued in the Tubas area, where a rigged vehicle with explosive devices was found and neutralized. Several suspects were arrested, and weapons were seized.

In operations in Beit Ummar north of Hebron, forces arrested five wanted militants, confiscated a drone, and interrogated dozens of suspects. Throughout the West Bank, a total of 23 were arrested.