Houthis release video of hostages from sunk cargo ship: 'Please stop trading with Israel'

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday released a video showing hostages from the cargo ship Eternity C, which they sank earlier this month in the Red Sea.
The video, marked by heavy propaganda, shows crew members receiving medical care in a hospital and being interviewed on camera. During the interviews, the hostages claim the vessel was bound for the Israeli port of Eilat and urge other ships not to sail to Israel, expressing regret to the Palestinian people.
The Eternity C, a Liberian-flagged cargo ship owned by a Greek company, was attacked by the Houthis on July 8 while en route from Port Said, Egypt, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The vessel was carrying 22 crew members and three security personnel when it was struck by Houthi-fired missiles, drones and RPGs.
Four people were killed in the attack, making it the deadliest Houthi assault on a vessel in over a year. At least four others were rescued by the European Union’s maritime task force, though others remain missing. Ten crew members were confirmed to have been taken hostage by the Houthis.
The attack was part of a maritime blockade declared by the Houthis against Israel in November 2023, following the October 7 Hamas-led terror attack and the ensuing war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group. Since then, the Houthis have targeted vessels they allege are headed to or affiliated with Israel, regardless of their flag or ownership.
After the attack, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree portrayed the hostage-taking as a rescue operation. The United States, however, accused the group of kidnapping the crew.
In the newly released footage, several hostages recount the events leading up to the ship's sinking. One crew member says he had heard the vessel might stop in Eilat, while another says the captain confirmed a scheduled stop there after a layover in Jeddah.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
When asked what message they had for companies continuing trade with Israel, one hostage said, “Please stop your trading or any transaction to Israel because Red Sea is safe, but if you have any transaction or trading to Israel you will get in a problem.” Another added, “For other ships, please do not go to Israel because [it is] very dangerous and many Palestinian people [are] suffering.”
The video includes apologies from the hostages to the Palestinian people. “I want to say sorry for our ship is going to Israel,” one says, while another adds, “For Palestinian people who suffered injury, children who suffered injury, we are very sorry for them.”
Throughout the interviews, the crew members thank the “Yemen Navy” for saving them and say the Houthis are providing for all their needs. Near the end of the video, two are seen speaking on the phone with their mothers. The footage concludes with all the hostages facing the camera and saying in unison, “We are sorry, Palestinians.”