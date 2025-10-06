IDF on highest alert for holidays ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary amid Gaza talks

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered the military to raise its alert level to the highest state of readiness during the Sukkot holiday and as Israel marks the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre. The move comes amid concerns that Hamas could attempt to exploit the situation ahead of a possible hostage deal.
Despite the elevated alert, the IDF emphasized that “there is no change in the multi-front threat assessment,” and described the move as part of “heightened readiness for the holiday period.”
According to the IDF, Zamir’s directive was issued during a situational assessment with members of the General Staff Forum ahead of the holiday. He instructed that defensive operations be prioritized through the end of Sukkot and that all forces complete training and readiness drills before the holiday begins. This includes command briefings, focusing units on key missions, refining the integration of reinforcements across all sectors and reviewing security procedures for public events and festivals.
The IDF said Zamir also ordered the air force to maintain high readiness — both defensively and offensively — across all arenas, with particular focus on the Gaza Strip.
“We are in a constant state of alert, prepared for defense and offense on every front,” Zamir said. “We continue our mission so that all Israelis can celebrate Sukkot in peace and security.”
The decision comes as Israeli, Hamas and mediating delegations convene in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages, both living and deceased.
The talks, which began Monday afternoon after months of deadlock, follow Israel’s failed attempt to assassinate Hamas’s leadership in Doha, Qatar. The Israeli delegation in Egypt includes Shin Bet deputy director M., hostage affairs coordinator Gal Hirsch, retired Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser Ofir Falk, and representatives from the Mossad and IDF.