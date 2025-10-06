IDF on highest alert for holidays ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary amid Gaza talks

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered the military to raise its alert level to the highest state of readiness during the Sukkot holiday and as Israel marks the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre. The move comes amid concerns that Hamas could attempt to exploit the situation ahead of a possible hostage deal.

Despite the elevated alert, the IDF emphasized that “there is no change in the multi-front threat assessment,” and described the move as part of “heightened readiness for the holiday period.”

