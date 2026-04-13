Trump says US to begin blockade on ships at Iranian ports at 10 a.m. ET

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that a naval blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports would take effect at 10 a.m. ET, escalating pressure on Tehran after negotiations broke down.
The move comes amid continued tensions between the United States and Iran, though Israeli officials assess Washington is unlikely to resume fighting before a two-week ceasefire expires on April 21. They described the blockade threat as part of a broader negotiating strategy aimed at forcing Iran back to talks under less favorable conditions.
Israeli officials said the measure is intended to signal U.S. readiness to escalate while increasing economic pressure, particularly by threatening Iran’s access to key shipping routes and oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.
“The goal is to create stronger economic pressure on Iran and bring them back to negotiations with more realistic positions,” an Israeli official familiar with the matter said.
Israel believes the United States will seek to exhaust diplomatic options, with European countries and other mediators expected to step up efforts to de-escalate the crisis and revive talks.
Diplomatic activity has continued behind the scenes. A senior Pakistani Foreign Ministry official told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Islamabad is working to persuade the U.S. delegation to return to negotiations. The official said recent discussions involving Pakistani, Iranian and American representatives were held in a positive atmosphere, indicating both sides remain open to dialogue.
Pakistan’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, has also spoken with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt to coordinate efforts aimed at preserving the ceasefire and reducing tensions, according to the report.
Israeli officials said Washington has shown determination in negotiations and has not backed away from its core demands, while accusing Iran of failing to demonstrate flexibility.
Despite the heightened rhetoric, Israeli officials assess that Trump is unlikely to be deterred by domestic criticism and remains focused on securing a concrete outcome. Israel is preparing for multiple scenarios, including a possible escalation or a rapid return to fighting.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his inner cabinet to discuss developments, including the possibility of renewed hostilities and concerns over a potential surprise Iranian attack.
Israeli officials also said the likelihood of Trump visiting Israel for Independence Day appears to be decreasing as tensions persist.