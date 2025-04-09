Katz: All of Rafah will be evacuated and turned into a security buffer

Three weeks after the IDF resumed operations in Gaza with a large-scale offensive, Israeli troops have been deployed to a newly established security corridor, known as the Morag Corridor, across southern Gaza, intensifying military pressure on Hamas amid the ongoing war.
The Morag Corridor, named after a former Israeli settlement between Rafah and Khan Younis, aims to isolate Rafah from the rest of Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared it to the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, saying, "We are now slicing through the strip, and we are increasing the pressure step by step, so that they will give us our hostages."
The 36th Division is leading operations in the corridor. Senior military officials indicated plans to expand the corridor to approximately 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) in length and 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) in width.
Defense Minister Israel Katz, during a visit to the area, announced that the IDF would establish full control over the region between the Morag Corridor and the Philadelphi Corridor bordering Egypt, effectively turning Rafah into a buffer zone. "All of Rafah will be evacuated and turned into a security area. This is what we are doing now," Katz announced.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Israeli officials have largely refrained from discussing post-war plans, even as Hamas retains significant capabilities after more than a year of fighting. A senior military source noted that during periods of ceasefire, Hamas has rebuilt tunnels, replenished personnel and strengthened its forces. The current objective of securing the corridor is to encircle Hamas' Rafah Brigade, which is estimated to comprise several hundred fighters.
Defense Minister Katz, accompanied by Southern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor and 36th Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Moran Omer, emphasized the IDF's commitment to dismantling Hamas' infrastructure.
"The IDF is achieving significant goals: evacuating the [Palestinian civilian] population, destroying [terror] infrastructure, segmenting Gaza in new areas, including the Morag Corridor," Katz said. He added that if Hamas continues to refuse to release hostages, the IDF will intensify operations throughout Gaza until the hostages are freed and Hamas is defeated.
During his visit, Katz received operational and intelligence briefings from commanders in the field. His office reported that he expressed gratitude to the troops and reiterated that the primary goal of the ongoing operations is to secure a new hostage deal.
He also mentioned efforts to promote a voluntary migration plan for Gaza residents, aligning with the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump. Katz addressed Gaza's populace directly: "Remove Hamas and return the hostages—that is the only way to stop the war."