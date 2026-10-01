US aircraft carrier, Marine unit head to Middle East amid Trump threats of renewed Iran strikes

The United States is sending the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and an additional Marine unit to the region. The decision comes amid threats by U.S. President Donald Trump that, after the midterm elections in early November, the United States will resume strikes on Iran.
The Hill reported that the Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego on the Pacific coast on Sunday and is making its way to the Middle East to replace another aircraft carrier already operating in the region. According to the report, it will replace the USS George Washington, which is based in Japan and was sent last month to the U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, area of responsibility to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, amid reports of a serious deterioration in the mental health of members of its crew.
The deployment comes amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen. The United States is working to increase the flow of oil in the region, while U.S. vessels continue to impose a naval blockade off Iran’s coast.
Against this backdrop, Qatar is pressing for a breakthrough in negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the war between them, which began about seven months ago. However, according to various reports, those efforts have failed to produce significant progress.
Axios reported that U.S. officials believe the deadlock is reinforcing an assessment on both sides that the likelihood of renewed military confrontation is growing, amid an exchange of threats earlier this week.
The officials believe Trump could order a return to large-scale military operations after the midterm elections. Trump on Wednesday night reiterated his position that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons and said the war would end soon.
“I don’t know if they’re going to give up right now, but they will give up,” Trump told reporters. “They’re in very bad shape.”
By contrast, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, attacked the U.S. administration Tuesday, saying: “The president of the United States is trapped. He cannot negotiate and he cannot go to war. Lacking the ability to act effectively, the U.S. administration has chosen to impose an aerial blockade on Iran. Many foreigners have come and gone throughout history, but Iran and the countries of the region have remained.”
For now, Qatar has not given up on the diplomatic track, and officials in Washington said Doha would continue its efforts despite frustration on all sides.
Doha has returned to its role as mediator after previously helping formulate a memorandum of understanding in June that led to a ceasefire, though the truce collapsed shortly afterward.