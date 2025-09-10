‘Hamas leaders blocked deal’: Israel’s aim behind Qatar strike

Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch informed hostage families that the strike in Qatar, which targeted senior Hamas leaders in Doha, was aimed at removing obstacles the terror group’s leaders raised during efforts to reach a ceasefire deal.
In a statement, Hirsch wrote, “As always, we monitor everything related to the hostages—their condition, location, and options for their return. Hamas’s overseas leadership was a barrier to an agreement.”
He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment, saying, “We are fully dedicated to bringing back all our hostages, living and deceased.” Hirsch noted Israel’s acceptance of a U.S. proposal by President Donald Trump for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, adding, “We will continue to press and act in every way to make this happen.”
The strike followed a deadly terror attack at Jerusalem’s Ramot Junction and the deaths of four IDF soldiers in a Hamas guerrilla attack near Gaza City. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supported by Defense Minister Israel Katz, ordered security forces to prepare for targeting Hamas leaders.
A joint statement from their offices said, “Today, seizing an operational opportunity and with full security backing, we executed last night’s directive to the IDF and Shin Bet with precision.” They explained the operation’s background, citing Hamas’s role in the October 7 massacre and ongoing attacks, including the Jerusalem incident.
Though Israel reportedly assured Qatar in the past it would avoid targeting Hamas leaders on its soil, recent assessments suggested Qatar’s role as a mediator might be problematic, prompting the strike.
The Doha strike aimed to dismantle Hamas’s leadership and signal to Qatar that hosting terror leaders carries risks. The attack damaged Qatar’s standing in the Arab world, prompting an immediate suspension of ceasefire and hostage negotiations.
A senior Qatari official, speaking anonymously to The Washington Post, criticized Israel, saying, “Hamas received our latest proposal from Waitkoff in Paris last week. The prime minister met them yesterday, and they planned to discuss it further today after arriving from Turkey. As before, Israel undermined peace hopes, prolonging the war and complicating efforts to return the hostages.”
Hamas claimed the strike failed to kill key negotiators, calling it “a heinous crime, a blatant violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty.” They reported five deaths, including Jihad Lobd, manager of politburo leader Khalil Al-Hayya’s office, Al-Hayya’s son Mam and escorts Abdullah Abd Al-Wahed, Muaman Hassouna and Ahmed Abd Al-Malek.