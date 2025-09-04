Reservists wait for tactical uniforms, while IDF decides whether it's worth the $3.2 million cost

Thousands of standard tactical uniforms, packed and ready for delivery, are waiting in a supplier’s warehouse while Israel’s military leadership hesitates over whether to purchase them. The uniforms, considered far more comfortable and fire-resistant than the standard “bet” fatigues, may be issued to thousands of reservists expected to enter Gaza in the coming days as part of Operation Gideon Chariots II .

Until October 7, the tactical uniforms were reserved for elite units and reconnaissance forces, but since then their use has expanded to regular brigades. Despite this, the army has so far kept reservists in the older fatigues, even as they have been repeatedly called up for combat deployments alongside regular forces, including ground operations in Gaza.

The IDF recently reached a preliminary decision to extend the uniforms to reservists, particularly those participating in the current Gaza operation. The shipment is prepared for rapid distribution, but top commanders have yet to approve the roughly 12 million shekel ($3.2 million) budget required. Sources familiar with the process said the real cost is likely higher.

1 View gallery Tactical uniforms are considered far more comfortable and fire-resistant than the standard 'bet' fatigues, ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Military officials explained the hesitation: “Operation Gideon Chariots II carries heavy expenses. It was not planned like the first phase, and no one knows how it will develop or how long it will last—possibly up to a year. We’re no longer in the post–October 7 environment, when budgets flowed freely to ground forces. Nobody believed ground combat in Gaza would last two years.”

Reservists counter that they were promised tactical uniforms from the start of the war, citing safety as well as comfort. The gear has saved lives, they say, when troops in burning armored personnel carriers and jeeps were protected by the uniforms’ fire-retardant material—unlike standard cotton fatigues, which are highly flammable. “If there’s a way to incentivize exhausted reservists and show appreciation, it’s with tactical uniforms,” one said.

Because the IDF bars private donations outside official channels, some reservists have resorted to buying the uniforms on the black market, often from regular soldiers selling them online against regulations. Prices can reach 1,000 shekels ($260) per pair.