Tens of thousands of reservists will receive call-up orders for Gaza City operation

Israel is preparing to send tens of thousands of emergency call-up orders to reservists starting Wednesday, as the IDF finalizes plans for a large-scale ground offensive into Gaza City, according to defense officials.
The decision, which reverses earlier assessments, means about 80,000 reservists could ultimately be mobilized, according to the report. The call-ups come as Israel weighs whether to accept a hostage deal proposal delivered to Hamas through international mediators.
Israeli leaders had initially planned to issue the reserve orders next month to ease the burden on families during the summer holidays. But political leaders have directed the army to bring the mobilization forward to support the assault preparations. The draft orders will be sent out gradually.
Military officials worry that turnout this time may be significantly lower than after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack, due to fatigue from nearly two years of war and the heavy strain on soldiers’ families. A lower response rate could prolong the battle for Gaza City well into next year, they said.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that he approved new operational plans for Gaza with top generals, including Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior intelligence and security chiefs.
The southern command has been refining the invasion strategy, which would begin with regular army brigades encircling Gaza City after urging civilians to evacuate southward. Officials hope most of the roughly 1 million Palestinians still in the city will move, though past operations have shown that hundreds of thousands may remain.
Security sources stressed Israel is still “far from” imposing military rule in Gaza, noting that Hamas continues to control much of the enclave’s civilian life.
Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said Tuesday that nearly 6,000 aid trucks have gone uncounted in United Nations reports since May. According to UN data, only 3,553 trucks have entered Gaza since May. But in reality, COGAT said Israel has allowed in nearly 9,200 trucks—2.5 times more than what the UN recorded. “This is a gap of close to 6,000 trucks,” officials said.
The Israeli cabinet also approved 1.6 billion shekels ($430 million) in funding for humanitarian aid to Gaza, with officials warning the assistance could increase if the fighting drags on for months.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues consultations on Hamas’ latest response to the mediators’ proposal. His office reiterated Tuesday that Israel demands a “comprehensive deal” that includes the release of all 50 remaining hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.
“The policy of Israel is consistent and has not changed,” a senior Israeli official said. “We will not leave any hostages behind.”
In Washington, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. is still studying Hamas’ response, noting, “We do not think it is a coincidence that Hamas agreed after President Trump’s strong message on Gaza.”
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari confirmed Tuesday that Hamas had responded positively to the proposal after talks in Cairo with Qatar’s prime minister and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. He called the cease-fire plan “the best available option” and warned that failure to reach a deal would lead to a worsening humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
Netanyahu, visiting military commanders near Gaza on Monday, said Hamas was “under 'atomic' pressure” and laid out five conditions for ending the war: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities, returning all hostages, demilitarizing Gaza, ensuring Israeli security control of the territory, and installing a civilian administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.