IDF had shadow command prepared to step in during Iran war

For the first time, the military prepares for scenarios including the killing of its entire military command after launching an attack on Iran and assassinating senior members of its military 

Yossi Yehoshua|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Strike on Iran
Operation Rising Lion
Ballistic missile
IDF
The IDF prepared a shadow general staff located in a secure bunker during the war against Iran, in case the existing one was killed. Under the command of Deputy Chief of Staff Tamir Yadai, the officers, senior present and past commanders, were all briefed on the operational plans of the war.
3 View gallery
אלוף תמיר ידעי נכנס לתפקיד סגן הרמטכ"לאלוף תמיר ידעי נכנס לתפקיד סגן הרמטכ"ל
Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir with his deputy Tamir Yadai
(Photo: IDF)
3 View gallery
נפילה בתל אביבנפילה בתל אביב
Destruction in Tel Aviv after an Iranian ballistic missile strike
(Photo: Baz Ratner / AP)
This was the first time that such a scenario was considered and acted upon and was prepared in advance as part of the military's planning for the offensive, indicating the seriousness of preparations for the 12-day campaign that examined possible Iranian responses to the IDF's attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and ballistic missile programs and to the assassinations of senior military leaders including in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.
3 View gallery
דירה הותקפה בלב טהרןדירה הותקפה בלב טהרן
IDF targets an Iranian nuclear scientist in an apartment in Tehran
According to a report in the British Telegraph, five military bases were hit in ballistic missile attacks and in one case, a missile hit an apartment block just outside the IDF General HQ in Tel Aviv.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The shadow general staff was disconnected from the regular communication infrastructure to protect against cyber and physical attacks. It was to take over only in case the existing military command would be completely lost.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""