Israeli troops destroy massive Hamas tunnel in Gaza, IDF says

Forces dismantle one-kilometer tunnel and uncover rocket production lab during expanded ground operations to degrade Hamas capabilities in northern and central Gaza; over 50 terrorists reportedly killed in ongoing operation

Ynetnews|
Israeli troops operating in northern and central Gaza have dismantled a Hamas tunnel stretching one kilometer underground, the IDF said Monday, describing the structure as part of the terrorist group's underground warfare infrastructure.
The tunnel was uncovered and destroyed by the Combat Engineering Corps' elite Yahalom Unit operating under the command of the IDF’s 252nd Division, which has been conducting expanded ground operations aimed at widening Israel’s security perimeter inside Gaza. In a separate operation, troops located a rocket production workshop and launchers.
Yahalom commandos destroy massive Hamas tunnel, 252nd Division troops uncover terror sites in northern Gaza
(Video: IDF)
6 View gallery
Rocket launchers uncovered by 252nd Division troops in northern Gaza
Rocket launchers uncovered by 252nd Division troops in northern Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
According to the military, more than 50 terrorists have been killed by the division since the beginning of its latest phase of operations.
“IDF troops will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” the military said.
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה״ל בצפון רצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה״ל בצפון רצועת עזה
252nd Division forces operating in northern Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה״ל בצפון רצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה״ל בצפון רצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF)
The 252nd Division’s activities are part of a broader military campaign to degrade Hamas’ operational capabilities following the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza earlier this month.
In recent days, the IDF has resumed fighting in northern Gaza, including in Beit Lahia, and now controls half of the Netzarim Corridor — a strategic east-west axis cutting through central Gaza.
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה״ל בצפון רצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה״ל בצפון רצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF)
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה״ל בצפון רצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה״ל בצפון רצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF)
Earlier Monday, the IDF issued a mass evacuation order for Rafah and nearby towns in southern Gaza — the largest such directive since the ceasefire ended — urging residents to move to the coastal zone of Al-Mawasi. While the order raised fears of a broader ground offensive, military officials said no full-scale operation in Rafah is currently planned.
The renewed military pressure comes amid faltering hostage negotiations. Israel has rejected a Hamas offer to release five hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire, demanding instead the release of 11 living hostages and the return of the remains of half of the Israeli captives who have died in Hamas custody.
6 View gallery
הודעת פינוי דחופה לתושבי עזה באזורי רפיח, עיירות א-נאצר ואלשוכההודעת פינוי דחופה לתושבי עזה באזורי רפיח, עיירות א-נאצר ואלשוכה
Evacuation order issued by IDF to residents of Rafah and nearby towns
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s strategy of combining military and diplomatic pressure was working. “It’s hitting Hamas militarily and politically while creating conditions for the release of our hostages,” he said.
Yoav Zitun and Einav Halabi contributed to this report
