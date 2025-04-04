Hamas grapples with internal chaos and pay delays after wave of Israeli assassinations

Hamas is facing major internal turmoil and operational difficulties in Gaza following the assassination of numerous senior figures in its political bureau by Israel, London-based Arabic-language daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Thursday.
The report suggests that Israel's targeted killings of key figures across the terrorist group’s military, political and governmental wings have significantly disrupted its chain of command and altered the decision-making structure within the organization.
During the nearly two-month ceasefire period, Hamas restructured its leadership, appointing new figures and quickly holding internal elections. This process solidified the leadership of Khalil al-Hayya, who reportedly replaced Yahya Sinwar after his elimination in October 2024.
Al-Hayya made frequent trips between Egypt, Turkey and other countries to coordinate with the group’s negotiating delegation, members of which—including Muhammad al-Jamasi, Yasser Harb, Ismail Barhoum and Essam al-Da’alis—were also later killed in Israeli airstrikes.
According to the report, Hamas now faces a severe organizational vacuum. Israeli strikes have disrupted salary payments to Hamas government employees in Gaza, with political and military ranks receiving only about 60% of their pay during Eid al-Fitr. Hamas sources blamed the internal disarray and Israeli surveillance of financial officials for the delays.
The cumulative impact of the assassinations since the resumption of hostilities has deeply affected Hamas’ operations in Gaza. Decision-making has shifted to a smaller "leadership council" composed of regional leaders, who consult members of the broader political bureau only in urgent cases.
The current head of this council is Muhammad Darwish, who took over following the killing of Osama al-Mazini in the early days of the war in October 2023. While the political bureau reportedly has over 20 members, the current leadership council consists of only 5 to 7 individuals.
Apart from Ismail Haniyeh and Saleh al-Arouri, who were both assassinated abroad, approximately 15 members of the Hamas political bureau have been killed inside Gaza. Hamas sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that due to ongoing security concerns and Israeli pressure, decision-making has reverted to the leadership council, bypassing field commanders in Gaza unless absolutely necessary.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Still, red lines remain. According to Hamas sources, neither the council nor the negotiation team can make critical decisions without consulting the full political bureau—particularly members still inside Gaza and the Qassam Brigades' military command, led by Mohammed Sinwar, Yahya Sinwar’s brother.
Speaking to Reuters, Hamas officials insisted the group maintained an effective governance system throughout the war. Former Hamas Prime Minister Essam al-Da’alis reportedly continued to oversee civil governance, moving discreetly between institutions and communicating largely via handwritten notes.
Despite recent setbacks, Hamas sources cited in Asharq Al-Awsat emphasized the group's long-standing resilience. "The movement has the human resources to rebuild," one official said. "Palestinian factions have taken hits for decades but always reemerge stronger."
Hamas may consider stepping away from civil governance in Gaza to relieve internal pressure, but it has no intention of relinquishing its weapons, the sources added. They also claimed the group holds additional "bargaining chips" beyond hostages, though they did not specify what those were.