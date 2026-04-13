Mossad chief Barnea opposes Netanyahu's pick for successor over past conduct

The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, voiced opposition to the appointment of Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman as his successor , citing concerns over a past command-level reprimand, according to details from the advisory committee that reviewed the nomination.

Barnea, who is set to step down in June, told the committee that any command-level remark should disqualify a candidate from promotion, “certainly for the position of Mossad chief.”

2 View gallery David Barnea ( Photo: Mossad )

His comments referred to an incident during Gofman’s tenure as commander of the 210th Division, when a 17-year-old Israeli, Ori Elmakaies, was used as an intelligence source in an influence operation outside standard procedures of Unit 504, the military’s human intelligence unit.

At the time, Gofman received a command-level remark from then-Northern Command chief Amir Baram.

According to the committee, Barnea acknowledged he was not familiar with the full details of the case but raised broader concerns about deviating from established procedures in intelligence operations.

“Handling sources is a profession,” Barnea told the committee, according to its summary. “There is one unit in the military that deals with it. When a commander decides to bypass procedures or military law, it has very significant implications.”

Barnea added that, in his view, a command-level remark carries “tremendous significance” and can affect future advancement, including senior appointments.

He also said such remarks are rare and meaningful, noting that in a previous case where he issued one, it ultimately led to the officer’s resignation.

2 View gallery Zamir and Gofman ( Photo: IDF )

Gofman’s appointment, however, was backed by the military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who described him as an “excellent” officer with a distinguished career and said he did not view the incident as severe.

The advisory committee approved the appointment by a majority, though its chairman, former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, opposed the nomination, citing ethical concerns related to the incident.

Grunis wrote that even if Gofman was unaware at the time that a minor was being used, the case raises serious moral questions.