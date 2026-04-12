Panel to decide within 24 hours on Netanyahu's pick for Mossad chief amid legal doubts

The approval of Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman’s appointment as head of the Mossad has stalled, with a government advisory committee unable to reach agreement on the nomination, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The committee, headed by former Chief Justice Asher Grunis, has been reviewing the appointment for more than two weeks and is expected to issue a decision within the next 24 hours.

2 View gallery Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman ( Photo: Gil Nehushtan )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Gofman’s nomination in December, and he had been expected to assume the role on June 1. However, the process has been delayed amid concerns over conduct related to a past case involving the use of a minor in an intelligence operation.

According to officials, the committee has not approved the appointment due to questions surrounding Gofman’s handling of the case involving Uri Elmakias, who was 17 at the time he was allegedly recruited for an influence operation. Elmakias was later arrested and charged with serious security offenses, and his legal team argued that Gofman was responsible for his recruitment.

Gofman has denied direct responsibility, but the case has raised concerns about his conduct. Elmakias has also requested to appear before the committee to oppose the appointment, arguing that Gofman is unfit to lead Israel’s intelligence agency.

Officials said Grunis is among those expressing reservations, along with other members of the four-person committee, preventing a consensus decision.

Even if a majority ultimately approves the nomination, a dissenting opinion from Grunis could weigh heavily on the process, particularly if legal challenges are filed with the Supreme Court sitting as the High Court of Justice, known as the country’s top judicial review body.

2 View gallery Former Chief Justice Asher Grunis ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has also raised legal concerns regarding Gofman’s conduct in the case. At Grunis’ request, she reviewed the matter and flagged issues related to how Gofman handled and reported the operation.

Her position is considered significant, as any approval of the appointment is expected to face petitions to the High Court. Concerns raised by both the committee chairman and the attorney general could influence the court’s decision.