Mother of American Israeli hostage Eden Alexander says his release is start of larger deal

Yael Alexander, the mother of Israeli-American IDF soldier Edan Alexander, who was abducted to Gaza by Hamas terrorists during the massacre of October 7, arrived in Israel in the early afternoon on Monday to greet her son who was held captive in Gaza for nearly 600 days. She will be taken to the Re'im base near the border with Gaza where she expects to greet her son after his release by Hamas.
Alexander was accompanied on her flight from the United States by Adam Boehler, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Hostage Response. In an interview on Israel's Channel 13, she said that the Americans intended to reach a deal that would bring all of the remaining Israeli hostages home. "We must not rest and must not forget," she said. "Everyone of them must return home."
She then addressed her words to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said he now had a window of opportunity to get the deal done. "I believe he can," she said.
Netanyahu met earlier with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in Tel Aviv. Witkoff arrived ahead of the expected release. He plans to meet the freed hostage and his family and accompany them to Qatar, where they would meet with visiting U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, an Israeli delegation will travel to Cairo for talks in efforts to reach a cease-fire and hostage exchange deal after Israel said it would not agree to end the war before Hamas was destroyed and unable to continue to rule over the Gaza Strip.
Alexander's release was arranged in direct American negotiations with the Hamas terror group. Hamas said it was releasing the remaining live American hostage as a goodwill gesture that they hoped would signal a renewed effort to reach a cease-fire agreement and an end to the war.
The security cabinet last week voted to expand Israel's offensive on Gaza and take control of more of the territory in the Strip, but had delayed the execution of the plan.