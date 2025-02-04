Israel considered moving Palestinians from Gaza for rebuilding months before Trump

The idea surfaced about two months ago, even before U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a voluntary migration plan for Gazans to neighboring Arab states as part of a massive reconstruction effort. A source familiar with the matter said that Israeli government teams have been reviewing plans, including legal aspects, to facilitate migration from Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to publicly address the idea, which has drawn significant backlash in the Arab world. As a result, any discussion of the topic is being handled delicately. However, it is possible the issue will be raised during Netanyahu's meeting with Trump, or in subsequent talks with reporters. The Prime Minister's Office has not responded to requests for comment.
Within the Israeli cabinet, right-wing ministers have pushed for the plan on multiple occasions, advocating for both encouraging migration from Gaza and establishing Israeli settlements in the enclave. Leading this effort is National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has been lobbying Netanyahu directly. Two months ago, Ben-Gvir said Netanyahu was beginning to show "some openness" to the idea. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, has also promoted the idea of settlements in Gaza.
Trump to meet with Egyptian president
Following Trump's statements that Egypt and Jordan should absorb Gazan migrants, Egyptian officials told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is expected to visit Washington on Feb. 18 to discuss several issues, including Trump's proposed relocation of Gazan residents.
According to the report, Sisi plans to discuss a cease-fire agreement in Gaza and long-term solutions for the Palestinian issue. The sources indicated that Egypt would propose a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza that does not involve displacing its residents.
Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League, issued a joint statement on Saturday rejecting Trump's proposal. "We affirm our categorical rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land for any reason," the statement read. The declaration was released following a meeting in Cairo between several foreign ministers and Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee.
The statement also emphasized that Arab nations expect to work with the Trump administration toward a "just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on a two-state solution." The officials discussed efforts to support the Palestinian cause and maintain the cease-fire in Gaza. The meeting also addressed a potential "mechanism" that would allow the Palestinian Authority to resume governance in the territory.
Last week, Trump proposed that Egypt and Jordan take in Palestinian residents from Gaza while the enclave undergoes a process of reconstruction and "cleansing." Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he described Gaza as a massive wreckage site and suggested that relocating its residents to Egypt or Jordan might be a long-term solution rather than a temporary measure. "You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, we just clean out that whole thing," Trump said.