Israelis find body in bomb shelter during Houthi missile siren panic

Running for cover amid first Houthi attack in two months, Holon residents find man's lifeless body lying on shelter floor; police suspect death to be drug-related

Lior Ohana|
Residents of an apartment building in central Israel's Holon who rushed to the bomb shelter overnight Thursday following air raid sirens were shocked to discover the lifeless body of a 49-year-old man lying on the floor.
Neighbors alerted emergency services, and the body was transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for examination. Police found no signs of foul play. The death is suspected to be drug-related.
2 View gallery
זירת פיגוע הירי באזור אריאלזירת פיגוע הירי באזור אריאל
Magen David Adom ambulance
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
The missile attack marked the first Houthi launch against Israel in two months, coming amid renewed fighting in Gaza. Air raid sirens were activated in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, Jerusalem and the Sharon region. The IDF reported that the single missile was intercepted outside Israeli territory.
According to Magen David Adom, 13 people were injured while rushing to shelters and three others suffered from shock. The sirens, which sounded at 3:59 a.m., woke millions across central cities. Several flights to Ben Gurion Airport were delayed due to the attack.
2 View gallery
חות'ים מפגינים בתימןחות'ים מפגינים בתימן
Houthis in Yemen
(Photo: MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
The Houthis claimed the missile, which they referred to as a "hypersonic" Palestine-2 model, was aimed at Ben Gurion Airport. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the strike was in response to "massacres in Gaza." Senior Houthi official Nasruddin Amer wrote on X: "People of Gaza, you're not alone. Allah is with you and so are we."
The terror group also said it had escalated attacks on "hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying vessels," adding that the U.S. had failed to prevent the Yemeni missile fire toward Israel.
