Iran warns Israel against 'adventure' in Lebanon

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Sunday warned against any Israeli "adventure" in Lebanon after the deadly Hezbollah rocket attack on the Golan Heights. Israel vowed to respond forcefully after the strike on Majdal Shams that killed 12 children on Saturday
In a post, the spokesperson for the ministry Oren Marmorstein said Hezbollah, the long arm of Iran, directed its fire at a civilian population.
"Contrary to its denials, Hezbollah is the entity that is unequivocally responsible for yesterday’s massacre. The rocket that murdered our boys and girls was an Iranian rocket and Hezbollah is the only terror organization which has those in its arsenal," he said adding that Israel will exercise its right and duty to act in self-defense and will respond to the massacre.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that the Hezbollah attack crossed all red lines and would be met with an appropriate response. "We are approaching the moment of full-scale war with Hezbollah and Lebanon," Katz said.
"We will pay a price on both the front and the home front, but by the end of the war, Nasrallah and Hezbollah will be crushed, and Lebanon will suffer severely. We will restore peace and security to the northern communities. I have instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare for a comprehensive campaign worldwide to gain legitimacy for action in Lebanon," he added.
Tensions on the northern front have been rising with constant attack from Hezbollah drone swarms and missile barrages fired at civilians.
Hezbollah's latest attack has reportedly crossed a line, prompting Israel to vow to respond in kind. Iran, as Hezbollah's benefactor, warned Israel from retaliating in Lebanon and dragging the country into full-scale war.
Iran's threat comes against the backdrop of its involvement in terror threats in the region. The IDF ascertained the missile Hezbollah launched was an Iranian-made Falaq-1. Iran has also been supplying the Houthis with missiles and drones, one of which has hit Tel Aviv in the past month, killing a civilian and injuring others.
Israeli officials also claimed that Iran plans attacks on Israeli athletes during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Iran's threat returns the escalation between the countries to indirect confrontation, as opposed to the attack on Israel with 300 missiles and drones last April in retaliation for the killing of its senior official in Syria.