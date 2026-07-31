Holocaust survivors’ daughter leads early UN race to replace Guterres as secretary-general

Jewish economist and diplomat Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica is the leading candidate for the next UN secretary-general, according to the results of the first unofficial “straw poll” held by the United Nations (UN) Security Council ahead of the selection of a successor to Antonio Guterres, whose term ends at the end of 2026.
According to the vote results, Grynspan received 10 “encouragement” votes, one “discouragement” vote and four abstentions — the strongest result among the seven candidates considered. Former Guyanese Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett came in second with nine “encouragement” votes, while International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi of Argentina ranked third with seven “encouragement” votes.
Grynspan, who comes from a Jewish family whose Holocaust survivor parents immigrated to Costa Rica after World War II, has served since 2021 as secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). She previously served as vice president of Costa Rica and held a series of senior positions at the UN.
Grynspan is currently considered the candidate with the best chance of building broad support among member states. She is viewed as relatively moderate and even relatively pro-Israel, though some believe her Jewish identity could make it harder for her to win support from certain countries.
During the candidates’ hearings, Grynspan presented a vision for restoring the UN’s central role through active mediation in conflicts, comprehensive reforms of the organization and improving efficiency while reducing the politicization of humanitarian aid. She also stressed the importance of the independence of the UN secretary-general and the need for closer cooperation with civil society.
Although she is viewed as a favorable candidate by Israel, under her leadership UNCTAD adopted a particularly critical line toward the Israeli government’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank and published harsh reports on the collapse of the Palestinian economy “as a result of the occupation and Israeli bombings.” After the October 7 attack, Grynspan explicitly condemned Hamas and called for the release of the hostages, but in the same statement she also strongly criticized Israel over harm to civilians and civilian institutions. “No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law,” she said at the time.
Israel is concerned that former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, who ranked fourth in the poll, could win the race for the “world’s toughest job.” She is described as having a “very problematic record toward Israel,” while Guyana’s Rodrigues-Birkett, who ranked second, is also described as having a “very critical and negative approach” toward Israel.
Under the UN’s established process, the Security Council will hold additional secret rounds of voting until it reaches consensus on a candidate to recommend for approval by the General Assembly. Later stages are expected to include votes determining whether one of the five permanent Security Council members effectively vetoes any of the candidates — a step that could alter the race. The United States has not yet expressed support for any candidate.