Emotions run high in Israeli border communities ahead of hostage release

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of his cease‑fire and hostage release plan, border communities began preparing for the return of their beloved friends held hostage by Hamas.

“After two years of pain, struggle and nerve‑racking waiting, our sons and daughters are coming home,” wrote Michal Uziyahu, mayor of the Eshkol Regional Council, whose 15 residents are still held by Hamas.

2 View gallery 48 hostages about to return ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's unit, courtesy of the families )

Uziyahu also referred to the weather, writing: “Symbolically, the first drops of rain this morning have watered our fields - and finally we allow ourselves to breathe and to hold onto hope.”

2 View gallery Photo shared by mayor of the Eshkol Regional Council: “Symbolically, the first drops of rain this morning have watered our fields" ( Photo: Mia Mekitz )

She added that “the Eshkol region, which was one of the main targets of the October 7 massacre, has made preparations across all systems to receive our loved ones and to provide close support to families and local communities in these complex moments."

She went on to thank everyone involved in the efforts, writing: “I thank President Trump, the prime minister and all decision makers for their commitment and invested efforts that led to this historic agreement, and our security forces for their courage and effort in achieving this goal."

In the Sha’ar HaNegev regional council, residents also shared their excitement about the return of hostages, including twin hostages Gali and Ziv Berman and Omri Miran , local residents.

“We never stopped believing, and for more than two years we have been waiting to hug them and to tell them how much we missed them; though we are preparing responsibly to provide emotional, community and professional support to our loved ones, their families and the communities,” said Uri Epstein, Head of the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

Although the hostages’ condition remains unknown, the council has begun planning for several scenarios. “In recent days, internal planning meetings have taken place involving welfare, health, education, security and community agencies, in order to ensure continuous support.

"In addition, professional teams will stand with the families from day one, offering emotional and logistical relief for any other need that would surface,” Epstein said.

In addition to the regional council head, Zion Regev, director of Kibbutz Kfar Aza community, also welcomed the announcement:. “Since October 7, 2023, we’ve been waiting for this news. The community is overwhelmed with emotion and deeply concerned for the return of Gali and Ziv Berman from Hamas captivity,” he said.

Regev also paid tribute to the community’s victims. “We will never forget those who were murdered, and we will forever honor the heroes who risked their lives to defend our community. Only once they return safely can we begin to focus on remembrance, rebuilding and healing," he said.

Community manager at Kibbutz Be'eri, Ofer Gitai, joined the voices of hope. “We are overwhelmed with emotion, but also with constant alertness until the last hostage is brought back to Israel, including for a proper burial,” he said.

Gitai emphasized the contrast between “the immense joy over the return of living hostages to their families and the profound sorrow for the loved ones whose lives were brutally cut short.”

He added: “Our hearts are with the families of the dead hostages, as we wait with them to close this horrific chapter by bringing home Meni Godard, Dror Or, Sahar Baruch and Yossi Sharabi, of blessed memory."

Gitai also recalled that the families of the dead hostages have repeatedly said that the return of their loved ones is a necessary condition for the healing process, “so long as the living are returned first, and no soldiers are put at risk for their retrieval.”

He expressed hope that the news of the hostage's imminent return brings so some relief, saying the kibbutz was now turning toward recovery. “Even just being able to mourn together brings solace and marks a first step on the long road to healing after two difficult years," he said.

Head of the Tekuma administration Aviad Friedman also responded to the agreement. “The shared prayer of an entire nation is about to materialize, and a wound that has been bleeding for over two years can finally begin to heal,” he said.

He noted that the administration had been committed to the hostages’ return from day one: “Every step we took in rebuilding and development was made with their absence weighing on us; only once they’re home can true Tekuma (revival) begin."

Friedman said the administration would continue to work in full coordination with local authorities and communities to “realize our shared vision for the revival of the region and the doubling of its population. The return of our brothers in captivity strengthens us all and reminds us that we are fighting for our right to live here with security and hope."

In a post on his Truth Social platform overnight, President Trump wrote: "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace... We thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen."