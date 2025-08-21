Families of October 7 victims warn of 'red line' for protest against government

Families united under the “October Council,” representing victims of the October 7, 2023, massacre and pushing for a state inquiry into the failures, announced their next protest steps on Thursday.
They urged fellow affected families and the Israeli public to join them in Tel Aviv on Sunday, September 7, to support a state commission of inquiry. “We will stand as one,” they declared. The move follows their ongoing demand for transparency amid government resistance.
Rafi Ben Shitrit, father of fallen Border Police soldier Staff Sgt. Shimon Alroy Ben Shitrit, who died in the battle for Nahal Oz, spoke out. “I stand here for all tired of lies, evasions and the government’s shameful irresponsibility, led by its head. I cry out from the bottom of my heart.
“Our sons and daughters didn’t shy away from their duty—they fought bravely to their last drop. They are our example and moral beacon. Those refusing a state inquiry aren’t just cowards—they’re complicit in dodging the truth. Every minister, Knesset member, senior official, officer or commander stammering excuses is part of betraying public trust.
“But I believe in this nation, which rises again and again. I believe justice will prevail, hope will lead us forward. We’ll fight for truth, transparency and a state where leaders take responsibility, not flee. We’ll establish this commission, uncover the truth and rebuild a nation worthy of its people.”
Yoram Yehudai, whose son Ron was murdered at the Nova Music Festival, cried: “I’m a wounded soul searching for answers for two years—why my handsome, big-hearted, joyful son Ron went to dance and returned in a coffin? How can my wife Sigal and I still lack answers after two years? How did this happen? Who failed? For two years, we’ve been invisible to politicians—they promised a state inquiry, now they block every chance to investigate.”
Sharon Eshel, mother of IDF lookout Roni Eshel, killed in the Nahal Oz base, joined the call. “We’re here to address you, the Israeli public, mothers, fathers. I look you in the eye and say clearly: they’re lying to you, hiding from you, deceiving you. I lost my Roni due to unexamined failures,” she said, displaying a bomb sketch dated October 7, 2025, reminiscent of a prop the prime minister used in the UN more than a decade ago.
“[Benjamin] Netanyahu, you’ve crossed our red line. In two weeks, we—October Council families and Israelis—will gather to tell you we’ve reached our limit. The whole nation will shout: you’ve crossed our red line. You’re on the brink of an explosion. Don’t test us, bereaved parents. Don’t test us, Israeli citizens. This line won’t be crossed by this government.”
Nirit Baram, mother of Staff Sergeant Neta Baram, also killed at Nahal Oz, added: “On the morning of October 7, hundreds of terrorists armed with vests, loaded weapons, grenades and missiles attacked Nahal Oz. My son and his four soldiers—Daniel, Amir, Shimon and Elroy—had a rifle and five magazines. That’s it. They wore flip-flops because no one prepared them for such an assault. Why? I don’t know—no one has investigated. Why? Because no state inquiry has been formed.”
Retired Lt. Col. Avishay Edri, a Nahal Oz resident who survived the massacre with his wife and children and has served over 600 reserve duty days, urged the government to probe the lead-up to the massacre.
“As someone who felt this disaster firsthand, it’s my moral duty to stand here and warn: the next disaster looms! Until the failures are probed, lessons learned and justice served, we’re doomed to repeat mistakes. Our enemies never rest across all fronts, plotting to replicate that cursed day’s success, surprise us and strike again.”
The press conference dovetailed with last Sunday’s “Shut down” protest organized by the October Council and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, reinforcing their call for a national inquiry into October 7 and the war in Gaza.
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has repeatedly endorsed the call, notably ahead of a Cabinet discussion, saying: “A state commission is the legal mechanism to investigate October 7 and the war in Gaza. Avoiding a decision harms future probes and the pursuit of truth.”
The event also followed State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman’s announcement of meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense minister Yoav Gallant, ex-chiefs of staff Herzi Halevi and Aviv Kochavi, former Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, his deputy Sh. and senior officers from lieutenant colonel upward involved in the October 7 massacre, as part of his review of core failures.