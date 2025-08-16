On eve of nationwide strike, hostage families rally as IDF moves toward Gaza City offensive

One day before a planned nationwide shutdown organized by the families of hostages held in Gaza, and two days after the IDF chief approved a conceptual plan for a full takeover of Gaza City , thousands gathered in Tel Aviv Saturday evening for the weekly demonstration demanding a deal to free the hostages.

Among those attending was the family of Bipin Joshi , a 24-year-old Nepali citizen kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 , whose mother and sister arrived in Israel earlier this week. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum called on the public to take to the streets, saying, “We are close to the point of no return. Our loved ones have no time. Join us tonight—and tomorrow, Israel stops.”

3 View gallery Weekly demonstration in Tel Aviv demanding a deal to free the hostages ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Dana Silverman-Siton, whose sister Shiri Bibas and two red-headed nephews, Kfir and Ariel, were kidnapped from their home on Oct. 7 and later murdered in captivity by their captors , addressed the crowd. “I stand here on behalf of a family that no longer exists—my parents, my sister, my nephews. They have no voices, so I speak for them,” she said.

“Nothing is normal in a country where families don’t know if they’ll get their loved ones back—alive or dead,” she added. “Nothing is normal in a government that acts like time isn’t running out, while soldiers and civilians are dying in tunnels and our leaders post about fake unity.”

Silverman-Siton criticized the government’s failure to secure the release of the hostages. “When they were taken, the state promised to bring them home. Nearly two years later, what do we have? Empty slogans, operation after operation and a sense of abandonment. These people haven’t been forgotten—they’ve been forsaken.”

Joshi’s mother and sister landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday , more than three months after Israel said it feared for his life . His mother, Padhma, broke down upon arrival. “Please, save my son,” she pleaded through tears. “Hamas, bring him home now.” Joshi, who was abducted from Kibbutz Alumim, reportedly threw a grenade back at the attackers during the October 7 assault.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Protests also took place across the country, with thousands rallying at the Horev Junction in Haifa, and hundreds more gathering in Kfar Saba and at the Science Park junction in Rehovot.

At the Rehovot demonstration, Merav Svirsky—whose parents, Orit and Rafi, were murdered in the October 7 massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, and whose brother Itay was kidnapped and later murdered after 99 days in captivity —called on Israelis to join Sunday’s strike.

“We’re not waiting for the major institutions to mobilize. It starts with us—with the people,” she said. “So tomorrow, don’t go to work. Don’t spend money—not even a shekel. That’s how we show our economic power.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has approved the core concept for a potential ground offensive to capture Gaza City , two days ahead of schedule.

The plan was approved during a high-level meeting led by Zamir, with top IDF commanders, Shin Bet representatives and senior officers in attendance. The proposal outlines the IDF's next phase of operations in Gaza, following directives from the political echelon. Further discussions are expected in the coming week.

3 View gallery Merav Svirsky ( Photo: Meir Conforti )

According to the preliminary outline, an expanded operation could require the emergency mobilization of between 80,000 and 100,000 reservists under emergency call-up orders.

The announcement comes as Israel braces for a large-scale protest campaign on Sunday, dubbed a “people’s strike,” initiated by the families of hostages and fallen soldiers. The strike, set to unfold from the grassroots level, has gained momentum after dozens of private companies, local councils, universities and other institutions said they would allow employees to participate freely.

The day’s events will begin at 6:29 a.m.—marking the exact time Hamas launched its attack on October 7—with a symbolic installation in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. A half-hour later, hostage families are scheduled to hold a press conference there, alongside protests at dozens of intersections, the distribution of yellow ribbons to drivers and demonstrations outside coalition lawmakers' homes.

Throughout the day, a photo exhibition will display images of hostages before their abduction, paired with videos Hamas has released from captivity. Every hour, family members are expected to speak publicly about their loved ones.

At 11:00 a.m., a procession of doctors and medical professionals in white coats, known as the White Coats March, will arrive at the square. At 4:00 p.m., a one-minute nationwide car horn siren campaign, Israel Honks, will sound in solidarity with the hostages.

Later in the evening, convoys from across the country are expected to converge on Tel Aviv’s Savidor train station before heading to the main rally at Hostages Square at 8:00 p.m., where hostage families, former captives and bereaved relatives are scheduled to speak.

Meanwhile, Egypt and Qatar, which have mediated past ceasefire talks, informed Israel that Hamas has shown greater flexibility and is now open to negotiating a partial deal . The mediators have proposed resuming proximity talks, nearly three weeks after negotiations in Doha collapsed.