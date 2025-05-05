IDF reservist Dejen Daniel Sahalo killed in operational accident near Gaza border

The IDF on Monday morning cleared for publication the identity of a reservist soldier who was killed Sunday morning in an operational accident near the Gaza border. Sgt. Maj. (res.)Dejen Daniel Sahalo, 41, from Rehovot, served in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 5067th Battalion. The accident, believed to have involved the overturning of a military truck, occurred near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, close to the border fence adjacent to Gaza’s Shijaiyah neighborhood. The incident is under investigation.

of the Combat Engineering Corps—were killed Saturday by an explosion inside a tunnel shaft in Rafah in southern Gaza. Two other soldiers were wounded in the same incident, one seriously and the other moderately. Both Ravid and Seror were laid to rest Sunday evening in their respective hometowns.

