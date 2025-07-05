'They betrayed the country': Inside Israel's new prison wing for Iranian spies

In a secluded corner of Damon Prison, behind iron gates and among heavily guarded wings housing Palestinian terrorists, a new ward has recently opened—a response to a troubling new trend worrying Israel’s security officials: a growing number of Israeli citizens suspected of spying for Iran .

“This is a war for sovereignty and we’re part of it—even if it’s happening behind bars,” said Deputy Commissioner Zohar Tsarfati, the prison’s commander, in an interview with Ynet.

These are not Hamas or Islamic Jihad prisoners but Israeli citizens, some with no prior criminal record, accused of collaborating with Iranian agents. The surge in such cases over the past year forced the Israel Prison Service (IPS) to address this unique phenomenon.

The suspects have been placed in an isolated wing, known as Wing 21, under exceptionally strict conditions in one of the prison’s most secure compounds. Until recently, these individuals were scattered across various prisons nationwide, but their increasing numbers, the sensitivity of intelligence concerns and the fear of sensitive information leaks prompted the creation of this separate wing.

Here, detainees are held under constant surveillance, with cameras installed inside their cells. A specially vetted, non-rotating staff oversees them and the compound is surrounded by a high fence. No visits or phone calls are permitted, ensuring maximum compartmentalization.

A large sign hangs in the wing’s courtyard: an image of a bombed Iran with the caption “New Iran,” a practice reminiscent of security wings holding Palestinian terrorists, where images of destruction in Gaza are displayed. The detainees spend much of their time writing petitions to the courts, primarily to improve their detention conditions.

‘Spies in every sense’

Initially, their conditions mirrored those of Palestinian prisoners, but recent court rulings, including some from the Central District Court, have granted certain requests for better treatment.

The IPS recognizes this is not a series of isolated incidents but an expanding phenomenon requiring a distinct response to an unusual internal threat. “We’re dealing with a completely different population from anything we’ve known before,” Tsarfati explained.

“These aren’t terrorists from the West Bank—these are Israeli citizens, born and raised here, some of whom led normal lives but chose to switch sides. Some have admitted to ties with Iranian intelligence; others have already passed information. To me, they’re spies in every sense.”

Unlike other security wings, Tsarfati noted, these detainees are sophisticated and understand the system well. “They’re intelligent, manipulative and know how to operate under the radar,” he said. “We’ve found hidden items on some of them. They know how to conceal and maneuver, which requires us to maintain constant vigilance, even when they’re in their cells and things seem quiet.”

Some argue these individuals were motivated solely by financial gain. “I hear that a lot: ‘What’s the big deal? They only took money,’” Tsarfati responded. “I don’t agree. Any contact with a hostile entity is a betrayal. These people opened the door to the enemy. It doesn’t matter how much they were paid—they sold out the country. We don’t know, but it’s not impossible that the information they passed was used in the recent conflict with Iran .”

Tsarfati described the small, enclosed wing: “It’s highly isolated, surrounded by iron fences, with cameras in the cells. The permanent staff consists of wardens who underwent special security vetting and don’t rotate to maintain maximum secrecy. No visits, no phone calls and letters are delivered only after inspection. It’s run like an elite unit, requiring silence, restraint and the highest level of professionalism.”

‘They don’t look different, but chose to act against you’

Dealing with these prisoners is challenging, the IPS says. “It’s not easy to look them in the eye,” Tsarfati shared. “They speak like you, they don’t look different, but you know they chose to act against you. It demands mental resilience. The staff must stay focused, not get emotional, and remain professional at all times.”

The complexity intensified during Operation Rising Lion , when Iran launched missiles at Israel. “During the escalation, one detainee asked me, ‘Is everything okay in the country?’ He didn’t know exactly what was happening but heard explosions and understood something was up,” Tsarfati recounted.

“A warden facing them in those moments struggled to continue serving in the wing. Looking into the eyes of people accused of passing information to the enemy while missiles were fired here—it’s an incredibly tough situation.”

The reality has changed and the IPS is adapting. “We’re not just securing—we’re a line of defense,” Tsarfati said. “When the threat comes from within, the responsibility is even greater. This is a war for sovereignty, and we’re part of it, even if it’s behind bars.”

A 20-year-old female warden, identified only as L., works in this special wing and faces one of the IPS’s most complex populations. “It’s a very challenging group,” she shared. “These aren’t like anyone we’ve dealt with before. Every interaction requires thinking three times, separating emotions and showing no weakness.

“They look like me, talk like me, some live near my home, yet they act against our country. You wonder how this happened.” She emphasized the need for resolve: “You have to treat them firmly, not react to provocations, and stay calm. We treat them like Palestinian prisoners.

“In the wing with female terrorists, where I also serve, the challenge is different—it’s a sensitive population where a small incident can escalate into a diplomatic crisis. Some of those terrorists arrived after October 7, and I have friends injured in Gaza, so it’s not easy. But even when emotions run high, we must stay professional.”

During the conflict with Iran, L. noted, the detainees’ motivations seemed more complex than mere greed. “I worked during the Iranian missile attacks—it was intense,” she said. “Some expressed joy over the strikes, showing that for some, it wasn’t just about money. They don’t know what Israel did in Iran, but I do—and that’s a huge difference.”

One detainee in the wing is Ardler (Israel) Amoyal , a 23-year-old from Jerusalem, arrested on suspicion of working for an Iranian agent. He allegedly purchased a camera, recorded footage, sought information on acquiring a gun and materials for explosives and offered to target critical infrastructure.

Amoyal has filed numerous petitions to improve his conditions, some of which were granted by the Central District Court, which ruled that his conditions “significantly exceed what is permissible” and ordered improvements, including additional food and three daily cigarettes, deemed a basic need.

The IPS has responded to the growing number of petitions and exceptional accommodations by creating a new legal category: “special prisoners.” Signed by IPS chief Commissioner Kobi Yakobi, this designation distinguishes these suspects from traditional security or criminal prisoners, with a specific set of restrictions.

No phone calls are allowed, visits require security approval and letters are subject to inspection. Families can deposit up to 500 shekels ($130) monthly for the canteen and detainees may keep up to six books after content review, along with board games for leisure.

Harsh conditions

Detainees describe harsh conditions. Asher Benjamin Weiss from Bnei Brak said he spends 23 hours a day in a stifling, cockroach-infested cell without air conditioning or a shower, sharing it with six others but only three stools and a low table 30 cm (12 inches) high.

He demands a reasonably sized table and chairs with backrests for “civilized sitting and eating.” Amoyal claimed his conditions since last November are “unlike any prison in the world,” with no TV, calls or visits, and “horrible” food.

Artyom Zolotarev from Nof HaGalil reported a severe clothing shortage, with only two shirts, two pairs of socks and two pairs of winter pants unsuitable for summer. Alexander Sadikov from Haifa requested three daily cigarettes, like Weiss, saying, “I’ve smoked for 50 years; it’s very hard without them.”

The new legal definition, shaped by court rulings recognizing the need to distinguish these detainees from Palestinian prisoners, led to a revised incarceration policy. The IPS established a dedicated canteen list, revealed here for the first time, including crackers, sports shoes, socks, honey, sausage, sweet biscuits, wafers, chocolate cakes, cornflakes and coffee.

13 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Prison Service chief Commissioner Kobi Yakobi ( Photo: via X )

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the detainees’ conditions: “The fate of Iranian spies should be the same as that of Hamas terrorists. I expect some courts not to obstruct and to adopt my policy of zero tolerance for the enemy and its agents. I fully support IPS Commissioner Kobi Yakobi, who implements the policy of the minister in charge and has turned prisons from summer camps into real prisons.”